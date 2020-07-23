KLM expands Gulf States network, adds Riyadh as new destination

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced that it will expand its flight network with the opening of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. KLM will adjust the flight schedule for flights between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and the Gulf States in the Middle East. Riyadh is an entirely new destination for Schiphol.

KLM is slowly and carefully expanding its European and intercontinental network. In doing so, KLM aims to offer its customers as much choice of destinations as possible. Adding Riyadh as a new destination will strengthen KLM’s network in the Middle East and help keep it robust. The opening of Riyadh means an increase in the number of destinations, but not in the number of flights to the Middle East, because Riyadh will be combined with an existing destination. The total number of flights KLM operates from Schiphol is far from the pre-corona crisis level.

“Our passengers’ safety, comfort, well-being and health remain our highest priority. All of our flights are operated with additional sanitary measures to ensure our passengers safety. We are humbled to be among the first European airlines resuming flights to the Middle East, offering travel solutions to Paris, Amsterdam and beyond. We profoundly thank our customers for their patience and the authorities involved for their continuous support,” said Yeshwant Pawar, General Manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Iran and Pakistan.

