Asia Pacific travel industry: Survival and COVID-19 recovery

The results of an APAC-wide travel sentiment survey were released today, revealing 6 key findings that the travel industry can leverage for COVID-19 recovery.

The new survey has provided insight into traveler state of mind across Asia Pacific as the industry looks to survival, recovery and, ultimately, growth in the “new normal” brought about by the current pandemic.

Below are the 6 major findings of the survey into Asia Pacific (APAC) traveler sentiment:

#Finding 1: 45% of respondents expect to travel within the next 6 months – with Millennials set to travel first

While more than a third of travelers (35%) said they wouldn’t be travelling anytime soon, or until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, there were also positive indications for the travel industry with 45% of respondents saying they planned to travel within 6 months (following the lifting of relevant travel restrictions).

Of all the age groups, the survey indicated that Millennials (i.e., those in the 20 to 39 age category) are the keenest to travel as soon as restrictions are lifted, with 49% saying they would travel within 6 months.

Of respondents in all age groups, 11% indicated they would travel immediately after travel restrictions were lifted while 20% said they planned to travel within 1 to 3 months, and 14% said they would travel within a 4 to 6-month timeframe.

Out of the regions in APAC, South Asia has the highest percentage of travelers who indicated that they are keen to travel within a year (73%)

The country with the most positive travel sentiment was Pakistan, with only 10% of travelers saying they aren’t keen to travel soon. Those in Singapore also demonstrated a strong pent-up demand for travel, with just 14% saying they had no plans to travel. 18% of respondents in Singapore said they would travel immediately, with a further 18% saying they would travel within 1 to 3 months.

#Finding 2: Travelers will be swayed by relaxed safety protocols rather than price – but they do want temperature checks at major tourist attractions

Of the respondents who said they had no plans to travel anytime soon, or until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, the majority said that they would not be swayed by price once they do think about booking their next trip.

Only 10% said the main factor they would consider would be competitively priced deals such as airfares or package holiday deals, while the majority (41%) said their main consideration was a relaxation of safety measures and protocols at a destination, such as a lack of 14-day quarantine or contact-tracing measures.

Meanwhile, more than a third (35%) said they would consider the destination country government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic and 14% said they would look at the access to and quality of medical and healthcare systems at their potential destination country.

Of those respondents who stated they would travel within six months, 28% said they would be extremely likely to travel to a destination which implemented temperature screening before entering places or interest, tourism spots and all venues including hotels and restaurants.

Meanwhile, a quarter (25%) of respondents who will travel within 6 months said they would be more likely to travel to a destination where mask-wearing is enforced, 26% said they would be more likely to travel where safe distancing measures were strictly enforced and 21% said they would be more likely to travel to a destination with contact tracing measures in place.

#Finding 3: Travelers perceive air travel to be the riskiest mode of transport

More than a third (37%) of respondents said they believed air travel posed the highest risk of infection when travelling during the current COVID-19 pandemic, with cruise ships deemed to be the next riskiest mode of transport for travelers in APAC (34%). More women than men deemed air travel to be risky. Out of those saying air travel was the riskiest mode of transport, 62% were female.

However, even though respondents said they thought air travel posed the highest risk, more than half (52%) said they would still travel via air, provided that certain safety measures were put in place.

– 35% of all respondents said “safe social distancing with empty seats between passengers” was the most important measure to help them to feel safe to travel via air.

– Other important measures for potential air passengers were a requirement for all crew members and passengers to wear a face mask, as well as enhanced cleaning for meal trays, seats and lavatories before boarding.

– However, even with safety measures in place, 70% of respondents who said they would travel via air would prefer to cancel or reschedule their flight if they were informed that the flight was completely full.

In contrast with the overall APAC results, the majority of travelers in Japan ranked cruise as the riskiest mode of transport in a finding. 50% of respondents in Japan stated cruise posed the highest risk of infection, with 73% indicating they would avoid travelling via this mode of transport completely.

#Finding 4: More than a third of travelers (74%) are expected to opt for short-haul or domestic travel

While travelers across APAC remain cautious about travelling, of the 44% who indicated they will travel within the next six months, 41% said they would opt for short-haul travel (below 8 hours travel time), while 33% said they would choose domestic travel, with the remaining 26% saying they would be travelling long haul or had no preference.

– More than a third (38%) of respondents from Pakistan who do want to travel said they would go for short-haul trips (below 8 hours).

– In Japan, of the 49% of respondents who indicated they will travel in the next year, 61% of those said they will choose domestic travel.

– Meanwhile, of the 37% in Taiwan who indicated they will travel, 46% said they will opt for short-haul travel (below 8 hours).

#Finding 5: More travelers are expected to book their trips through a travel agent

Travelers who previously booked their trips independently say they are more likely to book via travel agents in future.

Of those surveyed, 68% said they foresee booking their next holiday through travel agencies to save the hassle of pre-travel research. The results varied across markets in APAC.

In South Asia, 96% of respondents indicated they will book through travel agents, while the figure was even higher in Pakistan, with 100% of respondents surveyed saying they will opt to book through travel agents. In North Asia, 67% of respondents indicated they will book their next trip through travel agents.

#Finding 6: There is strong confidence in international branded chain hotels

The survey revealed good news for international branded chain hotels, with 57% of respondents saying they had previously preferred to stay in international branded chain hotels, and 86% of those indicating that this will remain their top choice post COVID-19.

This sentiment is particularly strong in North Asia, where 72% of respondents indicated that international branded chain hotels will remain their choice post COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 64% of respondents whose choice before COVID-19 were home stays, boutique hotels, motels or other forms of accommodation and who said they would now change their preferred type of stay indicated their new choice would be international branded chain hotels.

The biggest reasons for sticking to, or making a switch to, branded chain hotels were assurances of enhanced sanitation and cleaning as well as the use of new cleaning technologies.

