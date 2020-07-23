eRevMax integrates with Airbnb

Hotel technology company eRevMax today announced that it has completed advanced two-way XML integration with Airbnb. The work will facilitate accommodation providers including small boutique hotels, bed & breakfast providers and serviced apartments, that use RateTiger or LiveOS solutions and meet Airbnb’s hospitality standards, to list their properties on the platform. The integration, developed in close collaboration between the two companies, will now make it possible for hotels to update rate and availability as well as receive reservations generated on the channel directly into their system in real-time.

Airbnb’s accommodation marketplace provides access to over 7 million unique places to stay in more than 100,000 cities and 220 countries and regions. eRevMax’s products LiveOS and RateTiger are being used by over 9000 properties worldwide to manage connectivity across online distribution channels.

eRevMax offers strong connections with around 400 OTAs and technology providers. The company provides channel management, business intelligence, connectivity solutions and centralized management platform to hotel chains, independent and boutique properties and large serviced apartment groups globally.

