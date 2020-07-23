Lufthansa adds two new Canary Islands destinations from Frankfurt Airport

Just in time for the start of the autumn holidays in Germany, Lufthansa will be offering two new sunny destinations from Frankfurt: Gran Canaria and Tenerife. The Canary Islands are particularly popular holiday destinations during the autumn and winter holidays because of their ideal climatic conditions. With lots of sunshine, the temperatures are pleasantly warm throughout the winter.

Starting Saturday, 3 October 2020, Lufthansa will be operating to/from Tenerife with flight number LH1500/1501 and to/from Gran Canaria with flight number LH1502/1503. The flights to the Spanish Canary Islands will be operated on Saturdays and Sundays with an Airbus A320 family aircraft. Tickets are now available for booking with prices in Germany starting at 129 Euros for a round trip and 79 Euros for one-way.

Summer flight schedule (3 – 24 October 2020), local times:

LH 1502 FRA 09:30 – 13:10 LPA

LH 1503 LPA 14:10 – 19:40 FRA

LH 1500 FRA 09:30 – 13:30 TFS

LH 1501 TFS 14:30 – 20:05 FRA

Winter flight schedule (25 October – 27 March 2020), local times:



LH 1502 FRA 09:30 – 13:10 LPA

LH 1503 LPA 14:10 – 19:50 FRA

LH 1500 FRA 09:15 – 13:15 TFS

LH 1501 TFS 14:15 – 20:00 FRA

Lufthansa continues to complement its attractive range of tourist destinations, which are to be gradually expanded. Aside from the existing expertise in the corporate sectors, the Lufthansa Group’s goal is to increase the tourism footprint in the private travel segment in the long term and to actively shape the future of tourism.



#rebuildingtravel