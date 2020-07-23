Hurricane Douglas on a path directly to Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas seems to be on a direct path towards the Hawaiian Islands but is expected to weaken before it hits the State on Saturday night.

Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen and could become a major hurricane by Thursday, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.

The storm strengthened into a Category 1 storm Wednesday morning. It has sustained winds of 80 mph and is traveling westward toward Hawaii at a rate of 16 mph, according to the hurricane center.

The hurricane center said additional strengthening is expected over the next day or two and Douglas may develop into a Category 3 or higher storm. A Category 3 storm has sustained winds from 111 to 129 mph.

Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend, and there is an increasing chance that strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday,” the hurricane center said.

While Douglas is currently projected to reach Hawaii, environmental conditions mean that the storm could weaken significantly before it does.

This is the first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season, with maximum sustained winds up to 80 mph.