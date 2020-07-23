From Ghosts to Cuisine to Ayurveda, Uttarakhand Promotes Tourism

The hill state of Uttarakhand promotes tourism in India as it plans to focus on ghosted or haunted tourism, following along the lines of Disneyland in the USA where many tourists head for the Haunted Mansion and have the time of their lives being scared out of their wits while riding along in a tram that runs into goblins and ghouls and gets blasted with eerie cold ghostly air.

The Tourism Minister of the state, Satpal Maharaj, told a virtual summit in Delhi today on July 22 that the state was also keen to promote cuisine tourism as it had much to offer by way of food items and drinks like kadha that boost the immune system, a hot topic these days.

In the present times with so many concerned about their health because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a very important area, Maharaj said, adding that Ayurveda is also getting much attention all over the world. Ayurvedic knowledge originated in India more than 5,000 years ago and is often called the “Mother of All Healing.”

Domestic tourism was in focus at the event where experts pointed out that Onam and other festivals coming soon will mean much travel from within the country and from Kerala itself.

MICE tourism will be back with some conditions, like the number of delegates, while international travel will take time to get back to where it used to be, and domestic travel is expected to bounce back soon. Issues, however, like the reopening of hotels against the closing of state borders still remains to be sorted out, industry leaders said.

Uttarakhand will also focus on the Shiva and Vishnu circuits, the Minister said. Medical tourism will also get increased attention along with carrying capacity as another focus area.

The summit also dealt with the important question regarding sustainable tourism, for which C. B. Ram Kumar spoke of the need to follow the rules to keep the sector responsibility moving forward.

