Nepal launches interaction program on drafting guideline for tourism-related provision in monetary policy

An interaction program was organized by Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in coordination with Nepal Tourism Board to discuss the drafting of the operational guidelines for the implementation of provision made for tourism industry in the recently released monetary policy on July 21,2020.

Speaking at the program, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Mr. Yogesh Bhattarai highlighted on the importance of joint-collaboration among the government, tourism entrepreneurs and laborers’ for the formulation of policy aimed at focusing on the revival and survival of the tourism industry so that those working in the tourism sector have their job retained.

Minister Bhattarai informed that the hotels and domestic airlines will open their businesses by adopting the World Health Organization (WHO) protocol and precautionary measures.

He further emphasized on the importance of strictly abiding by the health guidelines by the tourism industries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as prescribed by the World Health Organizations (WHO) so that the industries operate their businesses in a safe manner maintaining health and hygiene standards.

Similarly, Deputy Governor Mr. Chinta Mani Siwakoti said, the priority of the investment of the banks and financial institutions should be for the development of big infrastructure and tourism industry. Deputy Governor Mr. Siwakoti further added that the concessional loans to the tourism industry has been provisioned with a sole intention of revival and survival of tourism industry hoping that the employment will be generated and the jobs of laborers will be retained.

Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Mr. Kedar Bahadur Adhikary said that the government is focused on the revival of the tourism sector in a phase wise basis. Secretary Mr. Adhikary emphasized on the survival of domestic tourism at the federal, provincial and local levels through the promotion, selection and branding of unique domestic tourism products in the international market

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nepal Tourism Board Dr. Dhananjaya Regmi made a presentation on the impact made by the COVID-19 in the tourism sector, investment, jobs. CEO Dr. Regmi presentation also incorporated how the NTB worked in collaboration with the government and tourism stakeholders to address the crisis and loss incurred by the tourism industries at the present time

Likewise, the presidents and representatives of Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), Trekking Association of Nepal (TAAN), and Mountaineering Association of Nepal, Tourist Guide Association of Nepal TURGAN among others urged the government to expedite the process of launching of the operational guidelines so that the monetary policy will be implemented benefiting the tourism industry.

