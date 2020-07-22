Minister: Spain not closing land borders with EU neighbors

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said today that Spain is not in any talks with other European Union states about potential closure of its land borders.

The Spanish official made that statement in response to a question about reports that France may consider such a move over COVID-19 worries.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Sunday did not rule out closing the border with Spain, which is struggling to control a fresh surge of coronavirus cases. Most of the infections are located in Catalonia, which borders France.

Authorities in Barcelona on Tuesday cut the number of people allowed on the city’s beaches to 32,000 from 38,000. The decision was made after crowds flocked to the sea at the weekend despite advice to stay home to curb a rise in coronavirus infections.

