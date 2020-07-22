Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals and Leverick Bay Resort name new Director of Operations

The owners of Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals and Leverick Bay Resort and Marina announced the appointment of seasoned tourism and travel industry professional, Mrs. Sharon Flax-Brutus as Director of Operations.

Sharon was recently Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands for more than seven years, and brings numerous years of experience in various sectors of the travel and tourism industry, including 12 years in senior management positions at the Rosewood Little Dix Bay Resort in Virgin Gorda, as a travel advisor in Las Vegas, Station Manager for American Eagle in the BVI and overseeing the operations of her family owned tourism business for several years.

Sharon was responsible for policy making as well as strategy formulation for the BVI Tourism industry and influential in reestablishing the BVI brand as a discerning travel destination.

As Director of Operations, Sharon will work to enhance the operations of the properties that make up Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals and Leverick Bay Resort and Marina to take them to the next level by providing a more luxury guest experience, paying very close attention to detail and offering a more personalized guest experience from reservation to rebooking.

Property Owner, Christina Yates who expressed her excitement in Sharon joining the company stated “We feel so honored that Sharon has agreed to be a part of our team. Her experience, industry and product knowledge, respect of her peers and passion for the BVI is a huge asset to us and as we launch plans to expand our properties, she is the best person to take our companies to the next level.”

