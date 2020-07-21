Deadliest countries COVID-19

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJuly 21, 2020 23:08
Deadliest countries COVID-19

The deadliest country for COVID-19 only had 699 confirmed cases and 42 death, but when calculating it per 100,000 population San Marino remains the deadliest country in the world for Coronavirus. 124 people out of 100,000 died in San Marino so far, 68 in the UK, 43 in the USA, and 10 in Germany.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the ten deadliest countries for those becoming ill of Coronavirus are San Marino, Belgium, United Kingdom, Andorra, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Chile, France, and the United States of America.

One of the most important ways to measure the burden of COVID-19 is mortality. Countries throughout the world have reported very different case fatality ratios – the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases. Differences in mortality numbers can be caused by:

  • Differences in the number of people tested: With more testing, more people with milder cases are identified. This lowers the case-fatality ratio.
  • Demographics: For example, mortality tends to be higher in older populations.
  • Characteristics of the healthcare system: For example, mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources.
  • Other factors, many of which remain unknown.

Cases and mortality by country

COUNTRY
CONFIRMED
DEATHS
CASE-FATALITY
DEATHS/100K POP.
San Marino 699 42 6.0% 124.32
Belgium 64,094 9,805 15.3% 85.84
United Kingdom 296,944 45,397 15.3% 68.28
Andorra 884 52 5.9% 67.53
Spain 264,836 28,422 10.7% 60.83
Italy 244,624 35,058 14.3% 58.01
Sweden 78,048 5,639 7.2% 55.38
Chile 330,930 8,503 2.6% 45.40
France 214,023 30,180 14.1% 45.05
US 3,830,010 140,906 3.7% 43.07
Peru 353,590 13,187 3.7% 41.22
Brazil 2,118,646 80,120 3.8% 38.25
Ireland 25,766 1,753 6.8% 36.12
Netherlands 52,142 6,155 11.8% 35.72
Mexico 349,396 39,485 11.3% 31.29
Ecuador 74,620 5,318 7.1% 31.13
Panama 54,426 1,127 2.1% 26.98
Canada 112,938 8,902 7.9% 24.02
Switzerland 33,634 1,971 5.9% 23.14
Armenia 34,981 650 1.9% 22.02
North Macedonia 9,249 432 4.7% 20.74
Moldova 21,115 695 3.3% 19.60
Bolivia 60,991 2,218 3.6% 19.54
Luxembourg 5,639 111 2.0% 18.26
Iran 276,202 14,405 5.2% 17.61
Portugal 48,771 1,691 3.5% 16.45
Kyrgyzstan 27,143 1,037 3.8% 16.42
Colombia 204,005 6,929 3.4% 13.96
Germany 203,325 9,094 4.5% 10.97
Denmark 13,466 611 4.5% 10.54
Romania 38,139 2,038 5.3% 10.47
Monaco 109 4 3.7% 10.34
Iraq 94,693 3,869 4.1% 10.07
Kuwait 59,763 408 0.7% 9.86
Honduras 34,611 935 2.7% 9.75
Dominican Republic 53,956 993 1.8% 9.34
South Africa 373,628 5,173 1.4% 8.95
Guatemala 39,039 1,502 3.8% 8.71
Russia 776,212 12,408 1.6% 8.59
Bahrain 36,936 128 0.3% 8.16
Austria 19,743 711 3.6% 8.04
Bosnia and Herzegovina 8,479 255 3.0% 7.67
Kosovo 5,877 139 2.4% 7.53
Saudi Arabia 253,349 2,523 1.0% 7.49
Serbia 21,253 482 2.3% 6.90
Oman 68,400 326 0.5% 6.75
Turkey 220,572 5,508 2.5% 6.69
Sao Tome and Principe 746 14 1.9% 6.63
Hungary 4,339 596 13.7% 6.10
Finland 7,340 328 4.5% 5.94
Djibouti 5,020 56 1.1% 5.84
Qatar 107,037 159 0.1% 5.72
Slovenia 1,953 113 5.8% 5.47
El Salvador 12,207 344 2.8% 5.36
Argentina 130,774 2,373 1.8% 5.33
Belarus 66,213 503 0.8% 5.30
Estonia 2,021 69 3.4% 5.22
Montenegro 2,188 32 1.5% 5.14
Norway 9,034 255 2.8% 4.80
Israel 52,003 415 0.8% 4.67
Egypt 88,402 4,352 4.9% 4.42
Bulgaria 8,929 308 3.4% 4.38
Poland 40,383 1,627 4.0% 4.28
Albania 4,171 113 2.7% 3.94
Equatorial Guinea 3,071 51 1.7% 3.90
Cabo Verde 2,071 21 1.0% 3.86
Azerbaijan 27,890 363 1.3% 3.65
Suriname 1,079 21 1.9% 3.65
United Arab Emirates 57,193 340 0.6% 3.53
Mauritania 5,923 155 2.6% 3.52
Ukraine 60,767 1,517 2.5% 3.40
Czechia 14,098 359 2.5% 3.38
Kazakhstan 73,468 585 0.8% 3.20
Afghanistan 35,526 1,185 3.3% 3.19
Antigua and Barbuda 76 3 3.9% 3.12
Croatia 4,370 122 2.8% 2.98
Maldives 2,999 15 0.5% 2.91
Lithuania 1,947 80 4.1% 2.87
Iceland 1,930 10 0.5% 2.83
Pakistan 266,096 5,639 2.1% 2.66
Algeria 23,691 1,087 4.6% 2.57
Barbados 106 7 6.6% 2.44
Guyana 337 19 5.6% 2.44
Gabon 6,433 46 0.7% 2.17
India 1,155,338 28,082 2.4% 2.08
Eswatini 1,826 23 1.3% 2.02
Malta 677 9 1.3% 1.86
Greece 4,012 195 4.9% 1.82
Philippines 68,898 1,835 2.7% 1.72
Sudan 10,992 693 6.3% 1.66
Bangladesh 207,453 2,668 1.3% 1.65
Latvia 1,192 31 2.6% 1.61
Cyprus 1,038 19 1.8% 1.60
Indonesia 88,214 4,239 4.8% 1.58
Nicaragua 3,147 99 3.1% 1.53
Cameroon 16,157 373 2.3% 1.48
Liberia 1,107 70 6.3% 1.45
Guinea-Bissau 1,949 26 1.3% 1.39
West Bank and Gaza 8,916 63 0.7% 1.38
Costa Rica 11,534 66 0.6% 1.32
Haiti 7,053 146 2.1% 1.31
Central African Republic 4,548 55 1.2% 1.18
Senegal 8,948 170 1.9% 1.07
Uruguay 1,064 33 3.1% 0.96
Congo (Brazzaville) 2,851 50 1.8% 0.95
Sierra Leone 1,711 66 3.9% 0.86
Comoros 334 7 2.1% 0.84
Mauritius 343 10 2.9% 0.79
Japan 25,706 988 3.8% 0.78
Cuba 2,446 87 3.6% 0.77
Morocco 17,562 276 1.6% 0.77
Zambia 3,326 128 3.8% 0.74
Libya 1,980 49 2.5% 0.73
Brunei 141 3 2.1% 0.70
Mali 2,475 121 4.9% 0.63
Tajikistan 6,921 57 0.8% 0.63
Somalia 3,130 93 3.0% 0.62
Lebanon 2,905 41 1.4% 0.60
Trinidad and Tobago 137 8 5.8% 0.58
Korea, South 13,816 296 2.1% 0.57
Slovakia 1,980 28 1.4% 0.51
Ghana 28,430 153 0.5% 0.51
Australia 12,428 126 1.0% 0.50
Chad 889 75 8.4% 0.48
Singapore 48,035 27 0.1% 0.48
Paraguay 3,748 33 0.9% 0.47
Kenya 13,771 238 1.7% 0.46
New Zealand 1,555 22 1.4% 0.45
Tunisia 1,381 50 3.6% 0.43
Georgia 1,039 16 1.5% 0.43
South Sudan 2,211 45 2.0% 0.41
Nigeria 37,225 801 2.2% 0.41
Venezuela 12,334 116 0.9% 0.40
Malaysia 8,800 123 1.4% 0.39
Cote d’Ivoire 14,312 92 0.6% 0.37
Malawi 2,992 62 2.1% 0.34
Jamaica 809 10 1.2% 0.34
China 85,314 4,644 5.4% 0.33
Guinea 6,590 40 0.6% 0.32
Niger 1,105 69 6.2% 0.31
Lesotho 359 6 1.7% 0.28
Uzbekistan 17,149 90 0.5% 0.27
Benin 1,602 31 1.9% 0.27
Burkina Faso 1,065 53 5.0% 0.27
Madagascar 7,153 62 0.9% 0.24
Congo (Kinshasa) 8,443 194 2.3% 0.23
Togo 783 15 1.9% 0.19
Zimbabwe 1,713 26 1.5% 0.18
Namibia 1,344 4 0.3% 0.16
Ethiopia 10,207 170 1.7% 0.16
Nepal 17,844 40 0.2% 0.14
Jordan 1,223 11 0.9% 0.11
Angola 749 29 3.9% 0.09
Thailand 3,250 58 1.8% 0.08
Sri Lanka 2,730 11 0.4% 0.05
Rwanda 1,629 5 0.3% 0.04
Mozambique 1,507 11 0.7% 0.04
Tanzania 509 21 4.1% 0.04
Taiwan* 451 7 1.6% 0.03
Yemen 1,619 447 27.6% nan
Syria 522 29 5.6% nan
Diamond Princess 712 13 1.8% nan
Bahamas 174 11 6.3% nan
Burma 341 6 1.8% nan
Gambia 112 4 3.6% nan
CATEGORIES
Follow on Feedly