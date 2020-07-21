Deadliest countries COVID-19

The deadliest country for COVID-19 only had 699 confirmed cases and 42 death, but when calculating it per 100,000 population San Marino remains the deadliest country in the world for Coronavirus. 124 people out of 100,000 died in San Marino so far, 68 in the UK, 43 in the USA, and 10 in Germany.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the ten deadliest countries for those becoming ill of Coronavirus are San Marino, Belgium, United Kingdom, Andorra, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Chile, France, and the United States of America.

One of the most important ways to measure the burden of COVID-19 is mortality. Countries throughout the world have reported very different case fatality ratios – the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases. Differences in mortality numbers can be caused by:

Differences in the number of people tested: With more testing, more people with milder cases are identified. This lowers the case-fatality ratio.

Demographics: For example, mortality tends to be higher in older populations.

Characteristics of the healthcare system: For example, mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources.

Other factors, many of which remain unknown.

Cases and mortality by country