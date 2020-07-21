Blaux Wearable AC Review: Personal Neck Fan Air Cooling Unit

eTurboNews Syndication:

The Blaux Wearable AC PLUS is the enhanced version of the Blaux Personal Fan and is exactly what the name implies, a wearable neck fan that blows chilled airflow towards the upper body area of the neck and head. Not only is the Blaux Wearable AC Plus a personal air cooling fan with three-speeds and an adjustable louver for a multi-directional cooling breezy airflow, but it is also an air purifier with a built-in ionizer that can filter airborne dust particles such as germs, bacteria and viruses.

With summer in full swing these days, and while many of us like this part of the year the most — there is no denying that it can get rather hot, and it can be days, or even weeks before summer rain or a cool wave lifts the heat. This is where the cordless, rechargeable, Eco-friendly Blaux Wearable AC+ unit utilizes its thermoelectric cooling plate that can chill users neck to as low as 43°F (6°C).

Those who can afford to go on vacation and enjoy this time on a beach likely do not worry about that too much. But, if you have decided to stay in the city, or you have to go to work — these days can be terrible without a good way to cool yourself.

Of course, you can always sit in an air-conditioned room and wait for the heat to die down before going out. Or, you can try a different approach, which is to carry an AC with you. Well, not the big one, but rather something like Blaux Wearable AC Plus solution.

About Blaux Wearable AC Plus

What is Blaux Wearable AC, you might ask?

Simply put, it is a very useful product that you can carry with you all day long and keep yourself cool, even when the sun is high. This is a very comfortable personal AC unit, that can also work as an ionizer.

You can wear it with you at all times, and it will purify the air around you. Not to mention that it will also produce a cool breeze to keep the heat away.

In other words, this is a great and comfortable little product that will eliminate the need for fans, and you won’t have to keep relying on the AC in a specific room of your apartment, or in specific buildings alone.

There are plenty of other reasons why the Blaux Wearable Air Conditioner product is very useful, such as its ability to protect you from allergic reactions, and even harmful particles that might be found in the air around you.

And, if you happen to be around heavy smokers, this solution can protect you from second-hand smoke with ease. Also, the product is very stylish, and it can serve as a great conversation starter.

Basically, obtaining this device would mean that you can stop worrying about:

What you breathe in Uncomfortable smells Summer heat

And more.

How does Blaux Wearable AC+ Work

Blaux Wearable AC Plus is quite simple to operate. The device has a high-quality, quiet fan, which cools you off and protects you from breathing in any harmful substances in the air.

Meanwhile, it cools without making loud, irritating noises. It has a high-potency lithium battery within the device, and the battery is completely rechargeable. Once fully charged, it will last for an entire day, so you don’t have to worry about charging it every five minutes.

You can simply recharge it at night, and be ready for the entire day in the morning. You will be able to recharge it by using a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the device also uses Nano-Silver filters to filter the air and provide you with fresh, clean air at all times. Of course, the filters are also replaceable, so you won’t have to worry about how long the device can keep providing you clean air.

Lastly, it also has a thermoelectric cooling plate, which takes away the heat, and increases comfort. Add to that the built-in negative ionizer, which reduces pollutants and allergens, and you will finally be able to fully enjoy summer without having to worry about pollen allergies and similar issues.

What features does it offer

When it comes to the device’s features, we have already mentioned some. However, let’s list everything that it has to offer here and now, in one place.

Blaux Wearable AC Plus features:

Thermoelectric Cooling plate Type-C Charging Port Fan Outlet Removable Nano-Silver Filter with Antibacterial Properties Internal Ionizer Outlet Removable Fan Intake Vents Cooling Plate ON/OFF button Fan ON/OFF Button 5° Flex Fit Rechargeable battery

Other attributes and features that you can expect include things such as:

The device being very lightweight It is also extremely easy to set up and install It will last you for a long while. It needs replacements only after around 30 days of constant use It is quiet, but it still has quite powerful fans It draws the heat out of the body and keeps it cool Cooling plate lasts for about 5 hours per single charge Its design allows it to wrap comfortably around necks of all sizes There are three fan speeds, which can last for as long as 18 hours per charge How much does the Wearable Blaux AC Fan cost?

If you were worried about this device, costing you hundreds of dollars — don’t be. It is very, very affordable, with a low price of only $89.99 per single Blaux Wearable AC Plus.

This is quite a low price in exchange for remaining cool all summer long and managing to avoid all kinds of allergens and pollutants that most people breathe in without even knowing it.

You can preorder Blaux Wearable AC Plus from the company’s website today, and have it arrive as soon as possible.

Of course, be noted that the deliveries are a bit slow at the moment for obvious reasons, but the company will still deliver your purchase in the shortest amount of time possible.

All you need to do is place your preorder and take advantage of the current price. Orders will then be fulfilled according to the time of purchase. In other words, the sooner you order the product, the sooner it can arrive at your doorstep-

Another thing that you should know is that there is a 30-day guarantee to ensure that the product is for you and that it meets your expectations. If anything is wrong, the company will gladly respond to your call and hear what you have to say.

In the end, the firm’s goal is for you to enjoy your summer and the clean air without having to worry about the heat, allergies, or other dangerous elements that might be in the air right now.

FAQ About Blaux Wearable AC

Here are the most asked questions regarding the portable Blaux Wearable AC device:

Why are deliveries delayed?

As you likely know, the coronavirus pandemic is still quite strong around the world, and particularly on the territory of the US. As a result, many challenges had emerged across the eCommerce landscape, which led to a bit of a delay when it comes to deliveries.

However, the company’s essential employees are working hard every day to ensure that the customers such as yourself do not have to wait for long and that their products can arrive as soon as possible.

Even so, keep in mind that the firm is experiencing an overwhelming amount of chats, emails, calls, and alike. If it doesn’t pick up the phone or answer your questions straight away, be patient, and you will receive an answer soon.

Why is the product on preorder?

Usually, there would be no need for preordering, but for reasons mentioned above, logistics and supply chain are currently experiencing significant difficulties, and are disrupted. As a consequence, the preorder approach was judged as the best way to handle the situation.

When can the product be delivered?

As mentioned, the sooner you order the product, the sooner it will arrive. It can happen as early as July 28th, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 caused disruptions we already mentioned, you may end up having to wait until September 11th.

Final Words

In the end, it is important to remain comfortable and as healthy as possible, especially in times of great uncertainty, like the ones that we live in right now. If there is a simple product that can at least help you remain nice and cool, in addition to cleaning the air around you at all times, why not try it out?

Act now to get a 50% discount to be automatically-applied to today’s order of the Blaux Wearable AC Plus!

This press-release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews or contact us to become a syndication partner.