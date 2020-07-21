Worst COVID outbreak in USA, UK, India, South Africa, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Kyrgyzstan
Curve is flattening in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Iran, Pakistan, Peru, Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia
Have countries flattened the curve? As of today the most alarming countries reporting an increase of infections for COVID-19 include USA, India, Colombia, South Africa, Kyrgystan, UK, Argentina, Bolivia
First indications in countries with an alarming outbreak in bringing down the curve are coming from Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Iran, Pakistan, Peru, Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia
Countries around the world are working to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic. Flattening the curve involves reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases from one day to the next. This helps prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. When a country has fewer new COVID-19 cases emerging today than it did on a previous day, that’s a sign that the country is flattening the curve.
On a trend line of total cases, a flattened curve looks at how it sounds: flat. On the charts on this page, which show new cases per day, a flattened curve will show a downward trend in the number of daily new cases.
This analysis uses a 5-day moving average to visualize the number of new COVID-19 cases and calculate the rate of change. This is calculated for each day by averaging the values of that day, the two days before, and the two next days. This approach helps prevent major events (such as a change in reporting methods) from skewing the data. The interactive charts below show the daily number of new cases for the 10 most affected countries, based on the reported number of deaths by COVID-19 per 100,000 population and having more than 1 million inhabitants.
Daily confirmed new cases (5-day moving average)
Outbreak evolution for the current 10 most affected countries
BRAZIL
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Brazil was reported 145 days ago on 2/25/2020. Since then, the country has reported 2,118,646 cases, and 80,120 deaths.
US
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in US was reported 180 days ago on 1/21/2020. Since then, the country has reported 3,830,010 cases, and 140,906 deaths.
INDIA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 172 days ago on 1/29/2020. Since then, the country has reported 1,155,338 cases, and 28,082 deaths.
MEXICO
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Mexico was reported 143 days ago on 2/27/2020. Since then, the country has reported 349,396 cases, and 39,485 deaths.
CHILE
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Chile was reported 139 days ago on 3/2/2020. Since then, the country has reported 330,930 cases, and 8,503 deaths.
COLOMBIA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Colombia was reported 136 days ago on 3/5/2020. Since then, the country has reported 204,005 cases, and 6,929 deaths.
IRAN
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Iran was reported 152 days ago on 2/18/2020. Since then, the country has reported 276,202 cases, and 14,405 deaths.
PERU
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Peru was reported 136 days ago on 3/5/2020. Since then, the country has reported 353,590 cases, and 13,187 deaths.
SOUTH AFRICA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in South Africa was reported 137 days ago on 3/4/2020. Since then, the country has reported 373,628 cases, and 5,173 deaths.
RUSSIA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Russia was reported 171 days ago on 1/30/2020. Since then, the country has reported 776,212 cases, and 12,408 deaths.
KYRGYZSTAN
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan was reported 124 days ago on 3/17/2020. Since then, the country has reported 27,143 cases, and 1,037 deaths.
IRAQ
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Iraq was reported 147 days ago on 2/23/2020. Since then, the country has reported 94,693 cases, and 3,869 deaths.
INDONESIA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was reported 140 days ago on 3/1/2020. Since then, the country has reported 88,214 cases, and 4,239 deaths.
UNITED KINGDOM
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in United Kingdom was reported 171 days ago on 1/30/2020. Since then, the country has reported 296,944 cases, and 45,397 deaths.
ARGENTINA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Argentina was reported 139 days ago on 3/2/2020. Since then, the country has reported 130,774 cases, and 2,373 deaths.
EGYPT
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Egypt was reported 157 days ago on 2/13/2020. Since then, the country has reported 88,402 cases, and 4,352 deaths.
BOLIVIA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Bolivia was reported 131 days ago on 3/10/2020. Since then, the country has reported 60,991 cases, and 2,218 deaths.
PAKISTAN
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Pakistan was reported 146 days ago on 2/24/2020. Since then, the country has reported 266,096 cases, and 5,639 deaths.
SAUDI ARABIA
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia was reported 140 days ago on 3/1/2020. Since then, the country has reported 253,349 cases, and 2,523 deaths.
BANGLADESH
New cases confirmed each day (5-day-average)
The first case of COVID-19 in Bangladesh was reported 134 days ago on 3/7/2020. Since then, the country has reported 207,453 cases, and 2,668 deaths.