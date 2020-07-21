Croatian Maslina Resort announces new Hotel Manager

Maslina Resort, a brand-new Relais & Chateaux property with wellness at its core, opening in August 2020 is pleased to announce that Mr Giuseppe Nardiello has been appointed as the Hotel Manager.

Mr Nardiello began his career in the hospitality industry at the tender age of 15 and completed his hotel management studies in Sorrento, Italy. During his extensive hospitality career, Mr Nardiello has held several senior management positions in numerous hotels and has gained international experience in London, Italy, Germany, France and Croatia. He has worked for many international hotel brands, including Hilton and Le Meridien. Before joining Maslina Resort, Mr Nardiello held the position of Rooms Division Manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Venice, Italy.

Mr Nardiello has demonstrated effective leadership and efficient management in the roles he has previously held which include front-office management, rooms division management and a year as the resident manager at Lafodia Sea Resort in Lopud, Croatia. With his long-standing career in the hospitality industry and extensive knowledge of luxury and internationally renowned brands, Mr Nardiello will bring a wealth of experience to Maslina Resort.

“I am very much looking forward to my role as the Hotel Manager at Maslina Resort. These have been very challenging times for the hospitality industry. The core of Maslina Resort is wellness and I am thrilled to be part of such a fantastic team. It all starts with the right team and the right people. People are at the core of the hospitality industry and we have carefully selected a team that is diligent, passionate and friendly. I am very much looking forward to welcoming our first guests in August and being part of such a unique and exciting concept.” Enthuses Mr Giuseppe Nardiello, Hotel Manager of Maslina Resort.

The chic, five-star Maslina Resort on the Croatian island of Hvar is located near one of the oldest towns in the Eastern Adriatic, Stari Grad. A Relais & Chateaux property, Maslina Resort will open on Maslinica Bay in August 2020.

