The WOL Group Acquires 2 Luxury Chalets in Val d’Isère

On June 18, 2020, Solexia Hôtellerie, via its new luxury hospitality and hotel services arm WOL, acquired two high-end chalets in Val d’Isère: the Black Pearl & the White Pearl. THE CHALETS The BLACK PEARL & the WHITE PEARL were conceived and designed by Philippe Capezzone, owner of the K2 Palace in Courchevel 1850. The luxury hospitality and hotel services group, WOL, a division of Solexia Hôtellerie, purchased the 2 chalets in June 2020 and will maintain their ultra-high standard of services and amenities. Presentation In each chalet, Alpine stone harmonizes with marble, natural wood and ceramics fo