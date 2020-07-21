Phison to Sell Shares in Joint Venture to Kingston Technology
Kingston Solutions, Inc. Formed in 2010 to Accelerate Embedded Memory Adoption
Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced Phison will sell its shares in Kingston Solutions, Inc. (KSI), a joint venture with Kingston Technology Corporation, to Kingston. The transaction will enable Kingston to become the majority shareholder of KSI. Phison will continue to focus on technology and R & D; and, give Kingston the best-in-class support and service. In 2010, Phison and Kingston formed KSI as a joint venture to accelerate the adoption of eMMC (Embedded Multi-Media Card) solutions b
CATEGORIES Press releasesTravel News