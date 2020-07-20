Grenada resumes flights for regional travel

As part of the government of Grenada’s careful approach to reopening the destination to international travelers, Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport began welcoming visitors from neighboring CARICOM nations on July 15, 2020. Though identified as Low-Risk Countries due to inactive community transmission, travelers originating from these destinations will still need to observe and agree to mandatory protocols prior to booking and on arrival to the three-island destination.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome visitors from our closest neighbors in the region,” noted Patricia Maher, CEO of the GTA. “The Grenada Tourism Authority and all of its partners in the private and public sector recognize that it is necessary for us to take gradual steps with the relaunch of tourism, not only for the benefit of our travelers but to also ensure the health and safety of our residents as well as protect the sustainability and viability of the Grenadian tourism industry.”

Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, provides visitors with limitless opportunities to explore, relax and unwind. With diverse offerings such as culinary, soft adventure, romance, leisure, and sailing experiences targeting a varied audience including solo travelers, couples and families, travelers can easily tailor their trip to suit their needs. “Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique has so much to offer our neighbors and with a quick flight over, they won’t need to go far to start their vacation,” commented Maher.

Regional partner SVG Air is slated to begin regular flight service to sister-island Carriacou’s Lauriston Airport on July 22. Regional carrier Caribbean Airlines have confirmed their schedule from Barbados to Grenada to start on July 22. Turks & Caicos-based interCaribbean Airways is also set to launch nonstop flight service to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport, beginning August 1.

