UK Government Announces Resumption of Exhibitions Industry

The UK Government has announced the resumption of the exhibitions industry in the country as of October 1, 2020, meaning that England can once again welcome international business delegates from around the world.

WTM London – the event where Ideas Arrive – is set to take place between November 2 and November 4, 2020 and promises to be one of the first major exhibitions to take place globally since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This year’s event is centered on the concept of recovery, rebuild and innovate, as global travel and tourism leaders will meet to discuss the future of the industry and begin its resurgence.

The show will reflect the diverse needs of the travel and tourism industry by incorporating both a live event, at ExCeL London, as well as a virtual event taking place online the week after.

Furthermore, the leading travel technology exhibition, Travel Forward, which is co-located with WTM London at the ExCeL Centre, will also be taking place this year inspiring visitors to embrace the latest technology that will help rebuild the industry.

Encompassing both WTM London, Travel Forward and the myriad of industry events taking place across the capital, London Travel Week will happen in 2020 embracing flavors and experiences from around the world giving attendees the chance to learn, network and socialize to accelerate their business needs.

The highest standards of health and safety will be followed across all elements of the shows this year with WTM London, Travel Forward and London Travel Week adhering to UK Government guidelines on social distancing and all other aspects of COVID-19 prevention.

Visitors can be safe in the knowledge that not only will they have the chance to meet other travel and tourism professionals in person for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, but they will be able to do this in a safe environment too.

WTM London will be once again taking place at the premier exhibition space in the UK, ExCeL London. ExCeL has been working with the AEV (Association of Event Venues) and other key stakeholders to develop the All Secure Standard, an industry wide benchmark to enable the safe return of organized events.

The vast majority of the venue (90%) has been restored to its original state now, with the remaining space secured as equipment storage for NHS Nightingale. This ongoing support will not impact the normal operation of our venue and the center will be able to host safe, secure, and successful business events and conferences from October 1 onwards.

Throughout the pandemic, the WTM Portfolio have delivered a wide variety of events and tools designed to help the industry in its recovery. The WTM Global Hub was launched in April creating an online resource filled with webinars, blogs and videos designed to assist all aspects of the industry.

In response to the news about the resumption of the exhibition industry, WTM London’s Event Director Simon Press said: “This is truly fantastic news to hear with regards to not only our industry but also the thousands of companies we directly support through WTM London in the global travel and tourism industry.

“We look forward to welcoming people to London this November in a safe way and providing the platform to help our industry recover, rebuild and innovate. In the lead-up to the event, we will be in constant communication with the UK Government with regards to plans surrounding the NHS Nightingale hospital in London making sure to find a solution for all parties involved.

“By hosting both a live and virtual event as part of WTM London 2020 we will be providing a truly essential service for the global travel and tourism industry as it looks to rebound heading into 2021. We look forward to welcoming you once again to the event where Ideas Arrive – WTM London”.

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises nine leading travel events across four continents, generating more than $7.5 billion of industry deals. The events are:

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. Around 50,000 senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating over £3.71 billion in travel industry contracts. http://london.wtm.com/

Next event: Monday, November 2 to Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – London #IdeasArriveHere

Travel Forward London is the leading travel technology event, co-located with WTM London. Travel Forward is renowned for showcasing the next-generation technologies for the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. Over 19,000 travel officials and 150+ innovative solution providers attend for 3 days of cutting-edge insights, open debate and unrivalled networking opportunities. The combination of a 2-day conference, interactive exhibition and Startup showcase makes Travel Forward truly unique. http://travelforward.wtm.com/

Next event: Monday, November 2 to Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – London #NeverStandStill

London Travel Week, brought to you by WTM London, is the one-stop-shop for event hosts and visitors to be able to shape the next 12 months of travel together. The festival of events supports the global travel and tourism industry through capturing invaluable news and enhancing industry connections. https://londontravelweek.wtm.com/.

Next event: Friday, October 30 to Thursday, November 6, 2020

#rebuildingtravel