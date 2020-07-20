How to Stream and Watch Your Favorite Shows While on the Road

Most movie fanatics are faced with the gruesome problem of missing their favorite shows while on the road or abroad. The same goes for sports lovers who have trouble keeping up on the latest games. This issue is faced by many who resort to online streaming to access various internet content such as movies, films, songs and podcasts. Streaming enables millions of people across the globe to watch videos or listen to music in ‘real-time.’

The internet offers an array of streaming sites for different users. To watch movies from most of these sites is absolutely free. Video streaming heavily depends on the country where an individual resides as every nation or state has its own federal laws when it comes to intellectual property and copyright infringements. In some countries, streaming sites may not own all the proper licensing for the movies while for other countries, streaming these videos from the websites is legal for all users.

Streaming websites rely on the user’s IP addresses to indicate the actual location of each device to determine accessibility. Every IP provides a precise location and this is what causes problems to globetrotters when they are on the road. It’s a common occurrence for some individuals to report not being able to access their twitter account when in the UAE or having their Facebook blocked when they are in China. This becomes a limiting factor for those individuals who use social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Google or Instagram to watch their shows. To counter this problem, many users are advised to adopt VPNs.

A virtual private network commonly known as a VPN lets you create a secure connection to another network over the internet. A unique VPN can link your internet and computer to a server of your choice be it in the USA, UK or any part of the world. The VPN can trick any streaming website that one is using to think that you are in the country that the VPN is set on.

HOW TO STREAM AND WATCH MOVIES ONLINE:

If movie-streaming is your thing, then there is a good chance you have browsed the internet to watch streams on 123movies. 123 movies is a popular streaming site where you can watch or download a vast resource of movies. The site’s design is simple and straightforward to allow its users to watch movies seamlessly. This site doesn’t place any popup ads that will keep directing you to other ad pages so that you can enjoy your movie without interruption. 123Movies offers HD, HD-RIP, Blu-ray and camera quality films for different viewers. This is a quick guide on how to stream your favorite movie:

Choose a high-speed, secure VPN that will protect your device. Visiting 123movies without a VPN is not recommended. The best VPNs offer great encryption that makes it practically impossible for hackers to view their online activities. They can mask your IP address, allowing you to access any content you want to see and bypass geo-restrictions.

2. Install the VPN and connect to a server in your target country. Always make sure that you have a strong internet connection to avoid the VPN losing its signal and revealing your actual address. It’s vital to use a VPN as it protects your device from viruses and malware.

3. Visit the 123movies site, select and enjoy the movie of your choice.