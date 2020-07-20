Global Business Travel Association: No misconduct or legal wrongdoing on CEO’s part

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) announced today that the third-party investigation into professional work conduct allegations against Scott Solombrino, GBTA’s CEO, has concluded no misconduct or legal wrongdoing on his part.

In a statement, GBTA’s Board of Directors reported that they received an anonymous letter asserting troubling allegations about Mr. Solombrino. The Board immediately launched an independent and thorough investigation with Mr. Solombrino’s professionalism and cooperation. The Board stated that, “No misconduct or legal wrongdoing by Mr. Solombrino was found regarding these allegations.”

After being cleared of such allegations by the third-party investigation, Mr. Solombrino and the GBTA Board agreed that it was time for him to pursue other opportunities.

GBTA Interim Executive Director, Dave Hilfman, stated: “We thank Scott for his 25 years of service to GBTA and his passion and commitment to advancing the travel industry. We wish Scott success in his future endeavors.”

#rebuildingtravel