Vietjet: Repatriation flights paving the way for international services’ resumption

Following the direction of the Vietnamese government, Vietjet has cooperated with relevant Vietnamese agencies within the country and overseas to bring Vietnamese citizens home in response to the citizens’ wishes and in line with the country’s quarantine capacity.

On July 18, Vietjet operated an international flight bringing 240 Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines back home safely. The flight departed from Ninoy Aquino International Airport and arrived at Can Tho International Airport in Southern Vietnam for a required 14-day quarantine. In July, Vietjet has also operated three other repatriation flights from Singapore, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The airline is expected to operate four more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines, Russia, Brunei, Indonesia and Myanmar home in the near future.

Passengers on the repatriation flight are categorized in the priority group, including children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, people with health problems, workers with expired labor contracts and no accommodation, students without residence due to dormitory disclosure and other particularly difficult circumstances.

Vietjet expects to bring nearly 10,000 Vietnamese citizens abroad safely back home by the end of July, fully complying with entry requirements and quarantine upon arrival. All Vietjet flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers and crews before, during and after the flights.

In the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Vietjet has quickly launched a campaign to repatriate passengers with many free flights and one-way ferry flights to bring Vietnamese and foreign citizens back home. All of passengers, cabin crew, vehicles and aircraft are completely safe. Besides, Vietjet transported thousands of tons of essential goods, medical equipment. The carrier also donated more than 2.5 million medical masks to the people of the UK, France, Germany and the US to support the countries in preventing and repelling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the results of repatriation flights, Vietjet will continue to work closely with the authorities and the Government to adjust the flight frequencies in accordance with the actual situation; increase repatriation and commercial flights to bring Vietnamese citizens back home. Currently, the airline has completed preperations to resume international flights and been awaiting official approval from the Government.

