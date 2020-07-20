interCaribbean Airways announces new flights between Barbados and Eastern Caribbean

interCaribbean announced new connecting services in the Eastern Caribbean between Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

With flights already available to St. Lucia, interCaribbean announces effective August 1, connecting services will commence from Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport to Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica. The scheduled expansion in the Eastern Caribbean will give connective travel to the existing 22 cities served by interCaribbean across its Pan-Caribbean network as services are restored.

For more than two decades, interCaribbean’ operations have been focused to the western area of the Caribbean, with services in some of the region’s major cities in Antigua, Bahamas, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos.

Established over 28 years ago by founder and present-day Chairman Lyndon Gardiner, a Turks & Caicos Islander, interCaribbean has been aggressively broadening its scope across the region in the last decade.

In commenting on the actualization of his vision to become a household name in Caribbean travel, Founder and Chairman, Mr. Gardiner, states, “Building interCaribbean into what it is today has taken the full dedication of my entire team. The direction of the last 10 years culminates in introducing these new services to deliver a Caribbean-born and grown airline and become a leader in the region. It is my desire that every budding entrepreneur follows their calling and works towards their dreams. I did not start out imagining what we have become today, but continually calibrated and maximized every potential opportunity to grow this company. Our goal now is to fully consolidate ourselves in the region and become a globally recognized brand.”

The company rebranded in 2013 from Air Turks & Caicos to interCaribbean Airways, to create a true Caribbean brand that each country could proudly call their own.

Company CEO, Trevor Sadler, stated, “the demand for our flights across the Caribbean continues to grow, with the introduction of jet aircraft into our fleet with more coming soon. We truly look forward to offering an optimal interCaribbean experience to the satisfaction of all customers. Never has it been easier to get around the Caribbean.”

With an impeccable safety record, and a pledge to offer more affordable air travel, interCaribbean promises to take advantage of the existing and emerging opportunities to propel Caribbean integration, and deliver a service that is accessible to everyone across a region bound together by history and culture.

