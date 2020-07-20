Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel: A new UAE brand

Without registration, you can read one non-premium article every hour.

UAE-headquartered residential, hospitality, and commercial property developer Seven Tides has confirmed Minor Hotels will be the new operator of its iconic five-star, 396-key Ibn Battuta Gate property in Dubai. Minor Hotels is now managing the property, which will be rebranded to Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel, the newest addition to the Oaks Hotels, Resorts, and Suites portfolio, its second branded property in Dubai and its third in the United Arab Emirates. Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said: “The hotel first opened in 2010 and we’ve enjoyed an excellent relationship with the previous managem