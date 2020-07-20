Bahamas PM reinstates Travis Robinson as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation

The Bahamas Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is counting on young Travis Robinson to help the essential travel and tourism industry out of the enormous challenges the country is facing. Today the PM announced that Mr. Travis Robinson to be reinstated as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism on July 20. Robinson was relieved of his duties in that post in June 2018 after voting against an increase in VAT to 12 percent.

After Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis relieved Robinson from his post as a parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Bain and Grants Town MP the 25-year old Travis s Robinson had launched his own tourism consultancy business.

In 2017 Travis Robinson, a 23-year-old Member of The Bahamas House of Assembly, was one of five winners of the inaugural One Young World Politician of the Year Award announced during the One Young World 2018 Summit held in The Hague October 17- 20.

At 22 years old, Travis Robinson became the youngest MP to serve on a country’s legislative body in the Caribbean. Two weeks later he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism. Mr. Robinson founded The Rising Star Organization, a mentorship organization that trains and empowers young student leaders to become world changers. Mr. Robinson has launched local projects in his constituency such as the Bains and Grants Town Center for Academic Development to give residents the opportunity to develop their skills and learn about entrepreneurship.”

In a moving address today the PM announced the drastic measures for the Bahamas to respond to the COVID-19 situation, including prohibiting commercial flights between the Bahamas and the United States of America