Countries Americans can travel to on vacation during COVID-19

With 3,844,271 Americans were sick with the Coronavirus after 47,5 million were tested out of a total population of 331 Million. The undetected number of COVID-19 sick may be significantly higher in the United States. More than 5 months into the disease 1,915,175 Americans still are considered active cases. 142,877 Americans died. This is equal to about 650 fully loaded widebody aircraft.

The situation seems to be out of control, specifically in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California at this time.

The travel and tourism industry is one of the worst-hit industries and Americans are desperate to start traveling again. The world however has closed to US citizens. Even the European Union and the UK is not letting Americans in for holidays.