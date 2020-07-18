Minister: Ireland to retain COVID-19 quarantine for UK and US visitors

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney announced today, that Republic of Ireland is ‘likely’ to retain its requirement that visitors from UK and the US self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival when it publishes a “green list” of countries exempt from quarantine on Monday.

Dublin has been more cautious than much of Europe over the reopening of its economy and air travel as it lifts COVID-19 curbs, Reuters said. The government has advised its citizens against non-essential travel since March, and currently requires anyone arriving in the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Monday, Ireland is due to publish a “green list” of countries that have a similar rate to its own of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.

