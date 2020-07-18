Pilgrim Africa supports ranger patrols in Gorilla Parks

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has received US$100,000 from Pilgrim Africa, to support rangers in Bwindi Mgahinga Conservation Area for a period of 10 months.

This follows the initiative by Joseph Osiiya , Strategy and PR Consultant for Pilgrim Africa, who reached out to UWA through the Director Business Development Stephen Masaba. This happened when all tourism activities ceased in the country, with revenue dwindling , and livelihoods of the rangers and their families, as well as wildlife, at stake.

A check was handed over to Uganda Wildlife Authority Executive Director (Executive Director) Sam Mwandha by the Board Chairman Pilgrim Africa Dr. Ben Khingi and Patron Lt.Gen Charles Angina at UWA Head Office on July 17, 2020.

The ceremony was attended by UWA’s Director Tourism Business Development Stephen Masaba, Chief Warden Bwindi Mgahinga Conservation Area Guma Nelson, while the Pilgrim Africa team included the Country Coordinator, Pilgrim Africa Ms. Angella Amuron and Ms. Clare Ogullei.

The funds were very timely for there has been a spike in poaching with over 60 poachers being arrested in Queen Elizabeth National Park alone, since the beginning of the pandemic lockdown.

On June 12, ETN reported the high profile killing of the beloved Silver back (Mountain Gorilla) known a Rafiki in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest N.P., making headlines in major international media houses.

The funds are timely as they shall be used to support the ranger’s salaries and operational activities of the conservation area, in order to carry out routine patrols as well as monitor the health of the gorillas.

Pilgrim Africa is an international organization that provides relief in Public Health and Education. Founded by Calvid Echodu, as an indigenous Christian response to the plight of more than 1.5 million refugees, mainly from neighboring South Sudan and DRC, hosted in Uganda.

From its inception over a decade ago, providing simple medical and nutritional relief and psycho-social support to desperate refugees, Pilgrim Africa has found a calling in supporting the COVID-19 relief effort in Wildlife Protected areas managed by Uganda Wildlife Authority.

To date Uganda has survived the wrath of COVID-19 with only 1056 cases of which there are 188 active cases, 1023 recoveries and no deaths recorded, thanks to a strict early lockdown and experience in the management of zoonotic diseases ( disease or infection that is naturally transmissible from vertebrate animals to humans.)

#rebuildingtravel