1 in 5 Americans admit they will skip summer vacations if bars are closed

After months of dealing with the stress of the pandemic, combined with COVID-19 lockdown, working from home and for some, homeschooling, many Americans will be looking forward to catching a break this summer and perhaps heading to a beach destination.

American Addiction Centers resource conducted a study to delve into the vacation drinking habits of 2,600 adults (21+) and found that 1 in 5 Americans (21%) say they would skip summer vacations altogether if all bars were closed. This perhaps highlights how significant the drinking culture is during this time.

Broken down across the U.S., it appears New Hampshirites appear most dependent on their frozen daiquiris as 50% say they would stay home instead of going away for a summer vacation if all bars were closed. Comparatively, Marylanders seem the least fazed about a potential lack of alcohol as only 5% say they would skip summer vacations if this were to happen.

It seems like people will be taking advantage of the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown though, as 1 in 4 (25%) say they plan on drinking more alcohol this summer as compared to previous years to celebrate the easing of restrictions.

They say the first sip tastes the sweetest, which could be the reason why 32% admit they usually have their first alcoholic drink within the first hour of arriving at their beach vacation destination!

The study also found that over a quarter of respondents (26%) admitted that being able to drink alcohol is a crucial component to their vacation. Many people associate alcohol with relaxing but caution should be taken when it comes to the amount drank over a few days of holiday.

Lastly, in another Instagram study* by AmericanAddictionCenters.org, it was found that a whopping 7 out of the top 10 holiday destinations featuring alcohol were in the US! The top 5 were exclusively US cities – it seems Americans don’t have to head too far post lockdown to get their boozy holiday fix, check out the top 5 destinations below:

Portland, Oregon Denver, Colorado New Orleans, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Austin, Texas

“While summer vacations can be beneficial to one’s mental health and, typically involve alcohol consumption, it’s important to remain mindful of its unwanted consequences, such as an increased risk of skin cancer,” said Dr. Michael Murphy, executive medical director at River Oaks Treatment Center.

“Many are looking forward to the upcoming summer months, and it’s imperative to keep in mind your safety and the safety of others, particularly those who may be in recovery from alcohol and/or substance use disorder; this season may be a triggering time.”

*A 2019 study of 1,000 Instagram posts from travelers in 143 cities across the world tagged with either #VacationMode or #Vacay.

