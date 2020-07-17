Thomas Cook India takes over dnata Travel India’s Corporate Travel business portfolio

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. has announced that it has signed an agreement with dnata Travel, to operate as the Travel Management Company (TMC) to service dnata’s customers as it closes its TMC operation in India.

The agreement was concluded after an extensive process of evaluation by dnata, aimed at ensuring the continuity of top quality service levels for its corporate clients in India who wish to transition to Thomas Cook. The transition is expected to be completed over the next few weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director & CEO, Thomas Cook India said, “We are delighted to announce today, that after an extensive evaluation exercise, dnata Travel India picked Thomas Cook India as their choice of partner to take over their Corporate Travel portfolio in India. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve dnata’s corporate client portfolio and meet their evolving expectations with regard to business travel. Our first focus will be ensuring continuity of service needs and building on these strong client partnerships. This agreement helps reinforce the Thomas Cook India Group’s continued leadership in the Corporate Travel space, adding both scale and value to our portfolio. We remain bullish on the business travel opportunity and remain focused on sustainable growth enabled by cutting edge service-leadership.”

Rashid Al Awadhi, Regional VP at dnata Travel quoted, “Whilst we are disappointed to be exiting the corporate market in India, it has always been our intention to provide our valued customers with an alternative option. We are delighted that we can now offer customers the option of a seamless transition to Thomas Cook India.’’

