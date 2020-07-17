Masssive Earthquake hits region in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Minutes ago a 7.3 earthquake shook a region 192 km north of Port Moresby (PNG) in eastern Papua New Guinea.

The earthquake is strong enough to cause significant damage and injuries but may have struck not in a densely populated region.

According to local news reports a Tsunami warning is issued. According to USGS there is no danger of a Tsunami in American Samoa, Hawaii, or the U.S. and Canadian Coastlines.

Secondary reports downgraded the strength to 6.9, but the situation remains unsure.

Date & Time: Fri, 17 Jul 02:50:23 UTC

Local time at epicenter: 2020-07-17 02:50:23 UTC

Hypocenter depth: 85.5 km

Magnitude (Richter scale): 6.9