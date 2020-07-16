Hotel industry releases top 5 requirements to travel safely

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today released the “Safe Stay Guest Checklist” for hotel guests on how to travel safely while also creating a standardized safety experience nationwide. This checklist is part of AHLA’s Safe Stay guidelines, an industry-wide, enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees.

The Safe Stay Guest Checklist includes:

Require face coverings in all indoor public spaces and practice social distancing in all common areas. Choose contactless options, where available, including online reservations, check-ins, and payments. Consider daily room cleaning, only if necessary. Ask the hotel about your options. Request contactless room service delivery. Refrain from traveling if you have, or recently had, any symptoms of COVID-19 or contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The top priority for the hotel industry is the health and safety of guests and employees. Utilizing these best practices, including requiring face coverings and practicing social distancing in public spaces, will create an even safer environment for all our guests and employees,” said Chip Rogers, President and CEO of AHLA. “As an industry, we want every guest to experience a clean and safe hotel no matter where they stay. We applaud governors who have standardized the use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces and we urge all lawmakers to help make this a national standard by implementing this requirement in their states. These preventative measures make it safer and easier for Americans to travel while also supporting hotel and tourism employees.”

Statements below from AHLA Member Companies:

Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton said, “Hilton is united with the hospitality industry in prioritizing the health and safety of our guests and employees. We are supportive of the industry adopting consistent guidelines and practices that adhere to public health guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings indoors and in public areas. As part of our Hilton CleanStay program developed in partnership with Lysol and the Mayo Clinic, all Hilton Team Members are required to wear face coverings in an effort to protect all who enter our more than 6,100 properties worldwide.”

Mark Hoplamazian, President & Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt said, “At Hyatt, we require face coverings for hotel guests across the U.S. and Canada in order to care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues. To help enable safe travel amidst the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, we need to come together as an industry and promote clear guidelines, which for the foreseeable future include the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces and practicing social distancing.”

Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, IHG said, “It is critical we take action to protect the health and safety of guests and colleagues to build confidence in travel as the industry begins to recover. IHG fully supports the AHLA Safe Stay program, which complements the protocols in our own IHG Way of Clean, and the new Covid-19 best practices implemented in all of our hotels in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic. Requiring face coverings in all indoor public spaces across our industry will help create an even safer environment for all travelers and frontline hotel colleagues.”

Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. said, “The travel & tourism industry is rooted in partnerships. As an industry we need to work and align together and AHLA’s Safe Stay Guidelines is an opportunity to do just that. As hotel operators and owners, we have a role and responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe and comfortable environment for team members, guests and our communities, and now more than ever we need to ensure we are exceeding expectations in this area.”

Arne Sorenson, CEO, Marriott International said, “The health and safety of associates and guests has always been a top priority at Marriott. Part of our Commitment to Clean is that we’re redefining our cleaning and safety standards to align with evolving expert protocols as we all work together to manage the spread of COVID-19. Health guidance is clear on wearing masks and it is a simple step everyone can take when in public spaces of hotels to protect themselves, each other and associates. We’re pleased to join with the industry to create consistency and collectively support our communities so we all can travel more safely.”

Jim Alderman, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group said, “One of Radisson Hotel Group’s highest priorities is the continued health, safety and security of our guests, team members, and partners. One of the easiest ways to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 is by wearing a face covering, especially indoors. It’s going to take all of us working together, which is why we stand alongside AHLA in asking our government leaders to help make this national standard by implementing this requirement in their states.”

To further expand the hotel industry’s Safe Stay initiative, AHLA also recently launched COVID-19 Precautions for Hotels, an online course developed in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) to help hotels train their staffs on the enhanced safety and cleanliness guidelines.

