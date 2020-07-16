Centara “Stay Happy and Healthy” Promotion for Healthy Body, Mind, and Sleep

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, invites travelers to return to a state of balance with a “Stay Happy and Healthy” promotion available at all its hotels and resorts across Thailand.

Inspired by a holistic approach to wellness, the fully flexible offer includes a 60-minute AcuRelax treatment for two persons, comprising acupressure, foot, and scalp massages to relax and rejuvenate.

Guests can re-energize with an in-room Fitness Workout Kit and keep up their health regime in the privacy of the room. At the end of the day, a choice of pillows, calming lavender & bergamot pillow sprays and luxurious satin eye masks lull guests to a restful night’s sleep.

The promotion is inclusive of daily breakfast for two, and the offer is enhanced with a half-board upgrade available for stays of four or more nights at select hotels.

The “Stay Happy and Healthy” package is available for bookings and stays from now until 31 March 2021.

For more information, please contact the Centara reservation center at [email protected] , at +66(0) 2101 1234 or via live chat or visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/stay-happy-and-healthy/

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

