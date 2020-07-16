Emirates resumes flights to Addis Ababa, Guangzhou, Oslo and Tehran

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Tehran (from 17 July), Guangzhou (from 25 July), Addis Ababa (from 1 August), and Oslo (from 4 August), expanding connectivity for customers with these latest cities rejoining its network across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 62 destinations in August, offering customers around the world more convenient connections to Dubai, and via Dubai.

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Dubai is open: Customers from across Emirates’ network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.

Flexibility and assurance: With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by COVID-19 related flight or travel restrictions, can simply hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time; request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds on Emirates’ website or via their travel booking agent.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travelers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination.

