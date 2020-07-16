World Routes and Routes Asia postponed until 2021

After careful consideration, and in close consultation with their hosts, Airports of Thailand and SEA Milan Airports respectively, it is with regret that Routes announce that Routes Asia, scheduled for 8-10 October 2020 in Chiang Mai, Thailand and World Routes, scheduled for 14-16 November 2020 in Milan, Italy, will now be postponed until next year.

Routes understands that there is a real desire from the route development community to meet and work together to navigate the unprecedented challenge that COVID-19 presents. Routes Asia will now take place on 2-4 June 2021 and World Routes on 5-7 September 2021.

Armando Brunini, CEO, SEA Milan Airports said: “It is with regret that we have had to support the Informa markets decision to postpone to next year the World Routes 2020 and look forward to giving the route development community the most unforgettable experience in Milano next year.”

Airports of Thailand, Hosts of Routes Asia 2020, commented: “We have been in regular communication with the Routes team, our partners and stakeholders, throughout this period. This has been a difficult decision to make but we feel that it is important that the entire Asia-Pacific region are able to engage in conversations that will support the recovery and are hopeful that hosting Routes Asia in Chiang Mai in June 2021 will facilitate this.”

Steven Small, Director, Routes, which is an Informa Markets business, stated: “The innovation, resilience and cooperation demonstrated by the route development community throughout this unprecedented period will continue to be paramount in its road to recovery. We are committed to working with all our industry partners to facilitate conversations that will make a meaningful difference in restoring and reshaping the world’s air services in the post pandemic era.”

He added: “It is for this reason, we will be launching a brand-new initiative for 2020 that will support the community in collaborating, negotiating and navigating this new era of partnerships. Watch this space.”

Aviation is a vital component of the global economy, supporting 28.8 million jobs and accounting for $1.8 trillion of global GDP in 2019 alone. It will be critical in enabling future economic recovery from the short and long-term effects of COVID-19. Routes forums will play a pivotal role in supporting airlines, airports and aviation stakeholders, as they seek to rebuild the world’s air services.

