Official Statement from Turks and Caicos Tourism Minister

Honorable Ralph Higgs, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands, announced an update to travel requirements to the destination as a part of TCI Assured, a quality assurance pre-travel program and portal, which will be live as of July 15 in advance of the reopening of borders on July 22, 2020.

In consideration of testing availability across the country, the Turks and Caicos Islands is now requiring a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a test taken within five days of travel, rather than the previous requirement of a test to be taken within three days of travel. Children under the age of 10 years old are not required to be tested. Additionally, travelers must have medical / travel insurance that covers medevac (insurance companies providing the prerequisite insurance will also be available on the portal), a completed health screening questionnaire, and certification that they have read and agreed to the privacy policy document. These requirements must be complete and uploaded to the TCI Assured portal, which will be available on the Turk and Caicos Islands Tourist Board website (www.turksandcaicostourism), in advance of their arrival.

Once travelers register on the TCI Assured portal and complete the requirements as outlined, a travel authorization notification will be given. The TCI Assured travel authorization should be presented at the time of check-in to the appropriate airline; airlines will not be able to board passengers without this authorization.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Turks and Caicos Islands, which can best be described as ‘Beautiful by Nature’. We feel confident these safety measures will allow us to safely reopen our borders and we will continue to review conditions on an ongoing basis to evaluate whether further changes are necessary.

We would like to encourage travelers to comply with all health protocols enforced in our jurisdiction as they are designed to help ensure the safety of our visitors and residents. For more information and to stay informed on the reopening of the Turks and Caicos Islands, call 1 (800) 241-0824 or visit www.turksandcaicostourism.com .

