OTDYKH Leisure 2020 Moscow will take place as scheduled

The OTDYKH Expo announced that the OTDYKH Leisure Fair 2020 will go ahead as planned from September 8-10. Event organizers are offering a number of social distanced participation packages, and expert support on the ground for exhibitors who are unable to attend in person.

For the first time ever, Partners can choose one of three packages which will allow them to present to a remote audience. The packages on offer are Essential, Standard and Premium of which Premium is the most comprehensive. The packages include initiatives designed to engage the widest audience possible, including broadcasting the event online, an online exhibition catalog, advertising both in print and online and a post-exhibition report. Exhibitors will have exclusive access to a database with contact details of travel agencies and tour operators interested in partners’ regions.

In order to make the event accessible and engaging to a remote audience, the event will be broadcast both online and offline, via the exhibition website and/or YouTube. There will also be advertising on screens located in the exhibition itself. The online catalogs will include a profile for each partner featured, consisting of their logo, social media links, contact information, press releases and photos, videos and news.

As well as advertising opportunities within the exhibition venue itself, there are a number of print and online advertising options available. This includes full-page advertising in the exhibition guide, an interview with partners published in a notable Russian, travel and tourism media outlet, a fixed banner on the website for one month, social media posting, and a feature in the exhibition newsletter which is sent to 93,000 recipients.

The Komi Republic has been announced the partner region of OTDYKH Leisure 2020. The Komi Republic lies to the west of the picturesque Ural Mountains and to the north-east of the East European Plain. It is perhaps best known for the Virgin Komi forests which is not only the largest virgin forest in Europe, but in 1995 became the first natural UNESCO World Heritage Site in Russia.

In other exciting news, The Altai Republic will be exhibiting for the first time, and the Altai Krai will be returning after several years’ absence from the expo. Sixteen other Russian regions have confirmed to be exhibiting so far, including the Leningrad region which has doubled the size of its stand from 25 to 50 m2, and The Republic of Bashkortostan which has also increased to 50 m2, the biggest stand it has ever booked.

The 2020 OTDYKH Leisure Fair is the largest tourism event in Russia and the largest autumn event in the country. Almost 15,000 industry experts participated in the 2019 expo, with 600 exhibitors from 35 countries and 41 Russian regions.

The OTDYKH Leisure Fair will take place on September 8-10, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

#rebuildingtravel