Malta Presents 4 Live Summer 2020 Music Festivals

This summer music fans will get the chance to bask in the Mediterranean sunshine as Malta plays host to four hot music festivals: Back In The Future, Escape 2 the Island, Rhythm and Waves, and BPM Festival. Malta is one of the few European countries to be able to safely open for large- scale music events this summer because it had one of the lowest rates of COVID- 19 cases in Europe. An archipelago in the Mediterranean, the Maltese islands enjoy 300 days of sun per year and present the perfect backdrop for these outdoor music festivals.

Back In The Future, a new two day festival weekend will bring carefree vibes and festival culture to Malta on August 29 and 30. Back In The Future attendees will see artists including Chase & Status (Jungle DJ Set), DJ EZ (performing a special Old Skool Garage set w/ MCs), Wiley, Goldie, Congo Natty, Ms. Dynamite, General Levy, and many more. The festival will take place across two of the Mediterranean’s most celebrated spaces, Gianpula Village and Uno Malta. Full Weekend Tickets and travel information for Back In The Future can be found at http://www.backinthefuture.live/.

Escape 2 the Island, organized by the promoter Bass Jam, will see artists including Aitch, AJ Tracey, Fredo, and Charlie Sloth at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre, an indoor and outdoor events venue in the town of Attard, from August 28 to 30. The festival is organized together with the Malta Tourism Authority and Visit Malta. Tickets for the festival went on sale on Friday, July 3, priced from €99 ( or approx. $112 US Dollars) for general admission and €129 ( or approx. $146) for VIP. For more information, visit here.

Rhythm and Waves Festival will take place at the outdoor events arena Gianpula Village, with performances from Andy C, Chase and Status, Netsky, Subfocus, Shy FX, and Wilkinson on September 4 to 6. Tickets are priced from €119 ( or approx. $135) for general admission and €149 ( or approx. $169) for VIP and can be bought here.

The BPM Festival (which stands for Bartenders, Promoters, Musicians), will feature a lineup of the hottest underground DJs. The festival will be held in Malta from September 11 to 13 at Uno Malta. The line-up for the festival is yet to be announced, but fans can register now for pre-sale tickets and further information here.

Safety Measures for Tourists

Malta has produced an online brochure, which outlines all the safety measures and procedures that the Maltese government has put into place for all hotels, bars, restaurants, clubs, beaches based on social distancing and testing.

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com .

More news about Malta.

#rebuildingtravel