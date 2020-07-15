Netherlands sues Russia over Malaysia Airlines MH17 shot down over Ukraine in 2014

The government of the Netherlands has filed a lawsuit with the European Court on Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia over the 2014 shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 passenger Boeing jet over Ukraine.

“The government of the Netherlands filed a lawsuit against Russia to the ECHR,” the Court announced on Wednesday. “The lawsuit was filed over the MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.”

The court explained that the Government of the Netherlands claims that the plane was hit by a missile, launched from the Buk air defense system that allegedly belonged to Russia.

“The Russian Federation repeatedly denied its involvement in the destruction of the plane,” the court added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zarkharova said earlier, that The Hague’s decision to turn to the ECHR over the Malaysian Boeing crash is yet another blow to the Russian-Dutch relations, and that the Hague ’embarked on unilateral blaming of Russia’ for the MH17 crash from the very beginning.

