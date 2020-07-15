Viking announced new cruise ship for the Mekong River

Viking today announced it will launch a new ship next summer for its popular Magnificent Mekong cruise tour. Currently under construction, the 80-guest Viking Saigon is scheduled to debut for the August 30, 2021, cruise tour departure; the river cruise portion of the itinerary sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam.

“For many of our guests, Vietnam and Cambodia remain top destinations because of their significance in world history,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We have led the river cruise industry with our fleet development and experiences that bring travelers closer to the cultures of the world for more than two decades. This will be the most modern vessel on the Mekong and will feel like ‘home’ to our loyal Viking guests who are familiar with the comfortable design of our ships.”

Viking Saigon

Purpose-built for the Mekong River, the new Viking Saigon will host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms. Featuring the clean Scandinavian design for which Viking is known, all staterooms will have hotel-style beds and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a Veranda or French Balcony. Guests on the three-deck Viking Saigon will also enjoy a Spa & Fitness Center, Infinity Pool and open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

