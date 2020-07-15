Disneyland Paris and Eiffel Tower’s top floor re-open to visitors

Partial re-opening of Disneyland Paris theme park to the public and the opening up of the top floor of the Eiffel Tower gave French tourism industry a much needed boost today.

Disneyland Paris, Europe’s most frequented theme park resort, is partially reopening to visitors, four months after it shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park in Marne-la-Vallee, to the east of the French capital, is opening its doors in a phased way. Enhanced safety measures include managed attendance, reduced capacity to support social distancing, and bolstered cleaning and disinfection of rides and spaces.

Also on Wednesday, the top floor of Paris’ Eiffel Tower reopened. The 19th century iron monument, one of the French capital’s most visited attractions, partially reopened its first two floors on June 26 following its longest closure since World War II.

