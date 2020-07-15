Norwegian Cruise Line appoints Scott Dahnke to Board of Directors

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. today announced the appointment of Scott Dahnke to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective July 14, 2020.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board. “Scott’s extensive experience partnering with and building leading consumer brands over multiple decades will be invaluable to our Board.”

“Scott is an ideal candidate and his experience will complement the diverse talents of our existing board members,” said Frank J. Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Scott brings strong leadership capabilities and significant finance, management, and investing expertise, as well as unique insights into the global consumer that he has cultivated during his impressive career.”

Mr. Dahnke is the Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, with approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally. He has a broad range of business experience in private equity, consulting, management, and finance. At L Catterton, Mr. Dahnke has completed more than 30 investments in companies, including: Peloton, Restoration Hardware, The Honest Company, Zarbee’s Naturals, Kettle Chips, Equinox, Wellness Pet Food, Heartland RV, YoCrunch, Nature’s Variety, Edible Arrangements, Ferrara Candy, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Vroom, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, and Noodles & Company. L Catterton announced an investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in May 2020. Mr. Dahnke has also recently been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and serves on the Board of Directors of Vroom.

Prior to joining L Catterton in 2003, Mr. Dahnke was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Capital Partners and at AEA Investors, where he led AEA’s consumer products investing effort. Earlier in his career, he served consumer-focused clients on a wide array of strategic and operational matters as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, and worked in the Merger Department of Goldman, Sachs & Co. and with General Motors. He received a B.S., magna cum laude, in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and earned academic honors while receiving an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

“I am pleased to be joining the Board of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at such a dynamic time for the industry,” said Scott Dahnke, Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton. “Norwegian has been an innovator in global cruise travel, providing exceptional vacation experiences to consumers for more than 50 years, and I look forward to leveraging my insights and experience as I work closely with my fellow Board members and management to continue building on this great legacy.”

#rebuildingtravel