Thai tourist companies create health & safety standards ahead of tourism restart

As the world has seen the almost complete halt of travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMC community in Thailand has been hard at work formulating and implementing standards that will solidify Thailand and its tourism facilitators as a destination that is safe for travel.

The Thailand Hygiene Plus Initiative (THPI) has been developed by a group of leading Destination Management Companies (DMCs) operating in Thailand’s tourism industry. Their aim is to create a safe and healthy environment for travelers, and get the message out to tour operators and travel agents.

The standards cover six areas: offices, staff, ground teams, meals, vehicles and transportation, sports equipment and facilities. The standards include, but are not limited to, those to be certified by the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration” (SHA).

A checklist of operational requirements has been developed and an agreement to implement reached by all DMCs who have signed up to the Thailand Hygiene Plus Initiative. These members include Abercrombie & Kent Thailand, Asia Exotica, Asian Trails, Black Rice Travel – A Member of LUXPERIA Collective, Destination Asia (Thailand), EXO Travel Thailand, Go Vacation Thailand, Khiri Travel Thailand, Panorama Destination Thailand, Remote Lands, Smiling Albino, Tour East, and Travel Exclusive Asia Thailand.

Daniel Fraser, Founder and Director of Smiling Albino said: “When COVID hit the industry our collective focus was on the swift and safe return of travel. The implementation a of united standard for future travel, formed through the collaboration of our peers, was natural.”

He added: “Collectively changing for the better, to create a safe and healthy travel experience for each DMC’s travellers shows that we are in this together and stronger as one.”

Khiri Travel CEO Herman Hoven said: “With the Thailand Hygiene Plus initiative, responsible DMCs in Thailand are giving international tour operators tangible proof and meaningful assurances that we are taking extensive and proactive hygiene measures in order to restore confidence while travelling.”

