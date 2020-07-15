Hyatt, Marriott, Bookings.com are fake media for Hawaii hotel bookings

The travel and tourism industry is on life support. Even giant companies are struggling to keep the light on. Hundreds of thousands of travel and tourism professionals are out of a job, hotels, attractions, and restaurants are closing permanently.

People are scared, travel is no longer fun but seen as risky. Welcome to the COVID-19 travel season.

Hawaii COVID infections remain the lowest in the United States, with 22 new ones today. Such numbers are refreshing and low.

Waikiki remains to be a ghost town at peak times, and as of today, even the few remaining bars have to close at midnight

Any visitor deciding to stay in Hawaii need to self-quarantine in their hotel room for two weeks. Unless you are on a multi months-long vacation, realistic for retired people, it’s unrealistic for most. Not 30,000, but hundreds are still arriving at airports in the Aloha State every day. Breaking the curfew may get a visitor arrested, but chances are slim.

Those hotels that are still open are desperate for business.

It may explain why misleading travelers, why publishing wrong, and hard to understand instructions are on the booking portals for Hawaii hotels and resorts. This trend of misinforming consumers is not isolated to hotel websites, but also to booking portals like booking.com and many others.

On Monday it was official. The time for everyone arriving in Hawaii was extended until August 31. This regulation was not yet corrected or easily detectable on most hotel booking websites.

The updates in the photos now were taken at around midnight EST on July 15 and self explainable.