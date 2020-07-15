Turkish Airlines returning to Russia

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier airline of Turkey, announced that is is planning to resume flights to six cities in Russian Federation starting on August 1.

“After being away for a while, we are back to the sky. We are happy to offer you flexible travel opportunities as we know how difficult it is to plan in this period,” the statement released on the airline’s official website said.

Turkish Airlines said that there will be 14 flights per week to Moscow starting August 1, five flights per week to St. Petersburg starting August 2, 3 and 4 flights per week to Kazan and Rostov-on-Don, respectively, starting August 3, and three flights per week to Sochi and Krasnodar starting August 5, according to the provided information.

