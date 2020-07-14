Emirates to expand its network to 58 cities by mid-August

Dubai’s Emirates airline has announced that it will expand its network to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 destinations in Europe and 24 destinations in the Asia Pacific.

Emirates it will resume flights to Geneva, Switzerland (from July 15), Los Angeles, USA (from July 22), Dar es Salaam. Tanzania (from August 1), Prague, Czech Republic and Sao Paulo, Brazil (from August 2), and Boston, USA (from August 15), offering customers even more travel options.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates said, “We’ve seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s re-opening, and also with the increased travel options that we offer as we gradually re-establish our network connectivity. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to resume flight operations while ensuring that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees are in place.”

Emirates customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates’ hub in Dubai. Customers can also stop over or travel to Dubai, as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

