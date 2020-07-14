The Bahamas Announces Travel Requirements

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has issued clear guidelines for those wishing to visit. Step by step, here are the procedures before departure, as well as while on island.

PRE-DEPARTURE & ARRIVAL

Prior to Departing for The Bahamas:

STEP 1: Travelers are required to complete an electronic Health Visa at www.travel.gov.bs Health Visa applications take up to 72 hours to process and should be completed with adequate lead time.

STEP 2: Travelers must present a COVID-19 RT-PCR Test with a negative result. Test must be taken no more than 10 days prior to the date of travel. Test results must be uploaded in the Health Visa portal and presented upon arrival. Any person presenting a test older than 10 days will be not be allowed entry into The Bahamas. Children under 10 years of age are not required to take a test. No quarantine is required, and visitors must wear a face mask.

Check Your Health Visa Application Status:

Green means you have an Approved Health Visa, and must present confirmation on arrival.

Yellow means you have a Pending Health Visa, and your application requires additional review.

Red means you have been Denied a Health Visa, and entry will not be permitted.

DURING TRAVEL

While traveling to The Bahamas and once arrived, visitors must wear a face mask while entering and transiting in terminals, at security and customs screenings, at baggage claims, and during check-in and boarding. Travelers must hold and scan their own boarding passes or mobile devices, and passengers will be screened for temperature readings.

ON-ISLAND EXPERIENCE

Once on island, visitors must wear a face mask when traveling in a taxi, when standing in line at attractions, before being seated at a restaurant, and while checking into a hotel.

A mask is also required when entering and exiting beaches, but not while on the beach. Beach gatherings are restricted to 5 people or less, and social distancing is mandatory. A mask must also be worn before and after exercise and visible on the person during exercise.

Travelers must return to their accommodations and remain on the property between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am daily. Guests can move around the property during curfew hours.

FAILURE TO FOLLOW PROTOCOL

Travelers who do not complete a Health Visa or present a COVID-19 RT-PCR Test with a negative result will be denied entry. Also, travelers who show symptoms of COVID-19 may be transferred to an area away from others for further testing and evaluation, and quarantine may be required by health personnel.

A $200 fine, or a penalty of one month imprisonment, or both is to be enforced for visitors or residents found not wearing face masks in areas where it is required.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation urges tourists to always practice social distancing and proper handwashing procedures. To learn more, visit www.bahamas.com/travelupdates For questions or to check on the status of a Health Visa application, contact [email protected]

