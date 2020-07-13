Canada’s WestJet expands August schedule, updates July flying

WestJet today released its updated August schedule featuring more than 200 daily flights to 48 destinations across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe. The schedule features service to 39 domestic airports and further highlights the airline’s commitment to ensuring air service and regional connectivity is available to Canadians from coast-to-coast.

The updated schedule is supported by the layered framework WestJet has built to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline’s Safety Above All hygiene program. The airline continues to provide flexibility in booking, change and cancellation policies for guests.

“With the many safeguards and procedures in place, we are certain Canadians can safely resume travel to destinations across our network,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “We continue to adapt our schedule to meet the needs of our guests and through our continued investments economies can begin to recover with the support of domestic tourism driven by air travel.”

Between July 15 through to September 4, 2020, WestJet will increase domestic frequencies and offer operations to 48 destinations including 39 in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean, one in Mexico.

The airline will reintroduce non-stop Dreamliner service from Calgary to London (Gatwick) and Paris effective August 20, 2020 and will continue to serve five key transborder destinations including Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York (LaGuardia) and Orlando. The airline will also offer service to Cancun, Mexico and will resume operations once-weekly to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Continued von zur Muehlen, “Despite these headwinds, we are committed to ensuring air travel remains affordable and accessible to Canadians from coast-to-coast during this difficult time. While an increase in flying is a positive sign, we are prudently monitoring our guests loads to ensure we are managing our airline and the health of our guests and crew responsibly.”

The August schedule reflects approximately a 10 percent increase in flying from July, but a decrease of 75 percent less flying from August 2019. It also includes select frequency reductions and temporary domestic route suspensions between stations across Canada due to continued border closures and provincial travel restrictions.

“The patchwork of domestic travel restrictions and quarantine periods that are currently in place within our own borders are severely limiting Canada’s economic recovery and putting hundreds of thousands of jobs in our critical industry at risk,” said von zur Muehlen. “We must standardize intra-provincial travel advice to ensure Canadians can move safely and freely across our country.”

At this time, the airline is planning on operating the following domestic routes and frequencies from July 16 to September 4. The below frequencies represent peak service within this time frame:

ALBERTA AND NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Calgary-Abbotsford 2x daily
Calgary-Comox 1x daily
Calgary-Cranbrook 4x weekly
Calgary-Fort St. John 2x daily
Calgary-Kamloops 1x daily
Calgary-Kelowna 3x daily
Calgary-Nanaimo 1x daily
Calgary-Penticton 1x daily
Calgary-Vancouver 7x daily
Calgary-Victoria 2x daily
Calgary-Edmonton 6x daily
Calgary-Fort McMurray 3x daily
Calgary-Grande Prairie 3x daily
Calgary-Lethbridge 3x weekly
Calgary-Lloydminster 2x weekly
Calgary-Medicine Hat 2x weekly
Calgary-Yellowknife 4x weekly
Calgary-Brandon 3x weekly
Calgary-Regina 3x daily
Calgary-Saskatoon 3x daily
Calgary-Winnipeg 3x daily
Calgary-Hamilton 4x weekly
Calgary-Kitchener/Waterloo 4x weekly
Calgary-Toronto 6x daily
Edmonton-Comox 2x weekly
Edmonton-Kelowna 6x weekly
Edmonton-Vancouver 3x daily
Edmonton-Victoria 1x daily
Edmonton-Calgary 6x daily
Edmonton-Fort McMurray 6x weekly
Edmonton-Grande Prairie 6x weekly
Edmonton-Regina 5x weekly
Edmonton-Saskatoon 6x weekly
Edmonton-Winnipeg 6x weekly
Edmonton-Toronto 3x daily
Fort McMurray-Calgary 3x daily
Fort McMurray-Edmonton 6x weekly
Grande Prairie-Calgary 3x daily
Grande Prairie-Edmonton 6x weekly
Lethbridge-Calgary 3x weekly
Lloydminster-Calgary 2x weekly
Medicine Hat-Calgary 2x weekly
Yellowknife-Calgary 4x weekly

BRITISH COLUMBIA AND YUKON

Abbotsford-Calgary 2x daily
Comox-Calgary 1x daily
Cranbrook-Calgary 4x weekly
Fort St John-Calgary 2x daily
Fort St John-Vancouver 4x weekly
Kamloops-Calgary 1x daily
Kelowna-Vancouver 1x daily
Kelowna-Calgary 3x daily
Kelowna-Edmonton 6x weekly
Nanaimo-Calgary 1x daily
Penticton-Calgary 1x daily
Prince George-Vancouver 3x daily
Terrace-Vancouver 1x daily
Vancouver-Kelowna 1x daily
Vancouver-Prince George 3x daily
Vancouver-Terrace 1x daily
Vancouver-Victoria 2x daily
Vancouver-Calgary 7x daily
Vancouver-Edmonton 3x daily
Vancouver-Winnipeg 6x weekly
Vancouver-Toronto 4x daily
Victoria-Vancouver 2x daily
Victoria-Calgary 2x daily
Victoria-Edmonton 1x daily

ONTARIO

Hamilton-Calgary 4x weekly
Kitchener/Waterloo-Calgary 4x weekly
London, ON-Toronto 6x weekly
Ottawa-Calgary 6x weekly
Ottawa-Toronto 4x daily
Ottawa-Halifax 2x weekly
Thunder Bay-Winnipeg 2x weekly
Thunder Bay-Toronto 6x weekly
Toronto-Vancouver 4x daily
Toronto-Calgary 6x daily
Toronto-Edmonton 3x daily
Toronto-Regina 3x weekly
Toronto-Saskatoon 3x weekly
Toronto-Winnipeg 3x daily
Toronto-London, ON 6x weekly
Toronto-Ottawa 4x daily
Toronto-Thunder Bay 4x weekly
Toronto-Montreal 4x daily
Toronto-Quebec City 4x weekly
Toronto-Charlottetown 6x weekly
Toronto-Deer Lake 4x weekly
Toronto-Fredericton 5x weekly
Toronto-Halifax 3x daily
Toronto-Moncton 5x weekly
Toronto-St. John’s (NL) 1x daily

SASKATCHEWAN AND MANITOBA

Brandon-Calgary 3x weekly
Regina-Calgary 3x daily
Regina-Edmonton 5x weekly
Regina-Toronto 3x weekly
Saskatoon-Calgary 3x daily
Saskatoon-Edmonton 6x weekly
Saskatoon-Winnipeg 2x weekly
Saskatoon-Toronto 3x weekly
Winnipeg-Vancouver 6x weekly
Winnipeg-Calgary 3x daily
Winnipeg-Edmonton 6x weekly
Winnipeg-Saskatoon 2x weekly
Winnipeg-Thunder Bay 2x weekly
Winnipeg-Toronto 3x daily

QUEBEC

Montreal-Calgary 6x weekly
Montreal-Toronto 4x daily
Quebec City-Toronto 4x weekly

ATLANTIC CANADA

Charlottetown-Toronto 6x weekly
Deer Lake-Toronto 4x weekly
Fredericton-Toronto 5x weekly
Halifax-Calgary 1x daily
Halifax-Ottawa 2x weekly
Halifax-Toronto 3x daily
Halifax- St. John’s (NL) 1x daily
Halifax-Sydney 2x weekly
Moncton-Toronto 5x weekly
St. John’s (NL)-Toronto 1x daily
St. John’s (NL)-Halifax 1x daily
Sydney-Halifax 2x weekly

At this time, the airline is planning on operating the following transborder and international routes from July 16 to September 4, 2020.

Market Planned frequency
Calgary – Los Angeles 3x weekly
Calgary – Las Vegas 2x weekly
Calgary – Atlanta 4x weekly
Calgary – London Gatwick 3 weekly effective August 20
Calgary – Paris 2x weekly effective August 20
Vancouver – Los Angeles 3x weekly
Toronto – LaGuardia 5x weekly
Toronto – Orlando 1x weekly
Toronto – Cancun 1x weekly
Toronto – Montego Bay 1x weekly

Temporary domestic route suspensions for July 16 – September 4, 2020.

Market Previous frequency
Vancouver – Nanaimo 2x daily
Vancouver – Comox 1x daily
Vancouver – Saskatoon 1x daily
Vancouver – Cranbrook 1x daily
Vancouver – Ottawa 2x daily
Vancouver – Montreal 13x weekly
Vancouver – Halifax 6x weekly
Kelowna – Victoria 2x daily
Calgary – Prince George 1x daily
Calgary – London, ON 2x daily
Calgary – Quebec City 4x weekly
Calgary – Charlottetown 4x weekly
Calgary – St. John’s 1x daily
Edmonton – Yellowknife 1x daily
Edmonton – Ottawa 4x weekly
Edmonton – Montreal 3x weekly
Edmonton – Halifax 10x weekly
Edmonton – St. John’s 4x weekly
Winnipeg – Regina 1x daily
Winnipeg – Ottawa 1x daily
Winnipeg – Montreal 1x daily
Winnipeg – Halifax 1x daily
Toronto – Victoria 4x weekly
Toronto – Kelowna 1x daily
Toronto – Sydney 6x weekly
Halifax – Montreal 2x daily

