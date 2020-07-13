Canada’s WestJet expands August schedule, updates July flying

WestJet today released its updated August schedule featuring more than 200 daily flights to 48 destinations across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe. The schedule features service to 39 domestic airports and further highlights the airline’s commitment to ensuring air service and regional connectivity is available to Canadians from coast-to-coast.

The updated schedule is supported by the layered framework WestJet has built to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline’s Safety Above All hygiene program. The airline continues to provide flexibility in booking, change and cancellation policies for guests.

“With the many safeguards and procedures in place, we are certain Canadians can safely resume travel to destinations across our network,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “We continue to adapt our schedule to meet the needs of our guests and through our continued investments economies can begin to recover with the support of domestic tourism driven by air travel.”

Between July 15 through to September 4, 2020, WestJet will increase domestic frequencies and offer operations to 48 destinations including 39 in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean, one in Mexico.

The airline will reintroduce non-stop Dreamliner service from Calgary to London (Gatwick) and Paris effective August 20, 2020 and will continue to serve five key transborder destinations including Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York (LaGuardia) and Orlando. The airline will also offer service to Cancun, Mexico and will resume operations once-weekly to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Continued von zur Muehlen, “Despite these headwinds, we are committed to ensuring air travel remains affordable and accessible to Canadians from coast-to-coast during this difficult time. While an increase in flying is a positive sign, we are prudently monitoring our guests loads to ensure we are managing our airline and the health of our guests and crew responsibly.”

The August schedule reflects approximately a 10 percent increase in flying from July, but a decrease of 75 percent less flying from August 2019. It also includes select frequency reductions and temporary domestic route suspensions between stations across Canada due to continued border closures and provincial travel restrictions.

“The patchwork of domestic travel restrictions and quarantine periods that are currently in place within our own borders are severely limiting Canada’s economic recovery and putting hundreds of thousands of jobs in our critical industry at risk,” said von zur Muehlen. “We must standardize intra-provincial travel advice to ensure Canadians can move safely and freely across our country.”

At this time, the airline is planning on operating the following domestic routes and frequencies from July 16 to September 4. The below frequencies represent peak service within this time frame:

ALBERTA AND NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Calgary-Abbotsford 2x daily Calgary-Comox 1x daily Calgary-Cranbrook 4x weekly Calgary-Fort St. John 2x daily Calgary-Kamloops 1x daily Calgary-Kelowna 3x daily Calgary-Nanaimo 1x daily Calgary-Penticton 1x daily Calgary-Vancouver 7x daily Calgary-Victoria 2x daily Calgary-Edmonton 6x daily Calgary-Fort McMurray 3x daily Calgary-Grande Prairie 3x daily Calgary-Lethbridge 3x weekly Calgary-Lloydminster 2x weekly Calgary-Medicine Hat 2x weekly Calgary-Yellowknife 4x weekly Calgary-Brandon 3x weekly Calgary-Regina 3x daily Calgary-Saskatoon 3x daily Calgary-Winnipeg 3x daily Calgary-Hamilton 4x weekly Calgary-Kitchener/Waterloo 4x weekly Calgary-Toronto 6x daily Edmonton-Comox 2x weekly Edmonton-Kelowna 6x weekly Edmonton-Vancouver 3x daily Edmonton-Victoria 1x daily Edmonton-Calgary 6x daily Edmonton-Fort McMurray 6x weekly Edmonton-Grande Prairie 6x weekly Edmonton-Regina 5x weekly Edmonton-Saskatoon 6x weekly Edmonton-Winnipeg 6x weekly Edmonton-Toronto 3x daily Fort McMurray-Calgary 3x daily Fort McMurray-Edmonton 6x weekly Grande Prairie-Calgary 3x daily Grande Prairie-Edmonton 6x weekly Lethbridge-Calgary 3x weekly Lloydminster-Calgary 2x weekly Medicine Hat-Calgary 2x weekly Yellowknife-Calgary 4x weekly

BRITISH COLUMBIA AND YUKON

Abbotsford-Calgary 2x daily Comox-Calgary 1x daily Cranbrook-Calgary 4x weekly Fort St John-Calgary 2x daily Fort St John-Vancouver 4x weekly Kamloops-Calgary 1x daily Kelowna-Vancouver 1x daily Kelowna-Calgary 3x daily Kelowna-Edmonton 6x weekly Nanaimo-Calgary 1x daily Penticton-Calgary 1x daily Prince George-Vancouver 3x daily Terrace-Vancouver 1x daily Vancouver-Kelowna 1x daily Vancouver-Prince George 3x daily Vancouver-Terrace 1x daily Vancouver-Victoria 2x daily Vancouver-Calgary 7x daily Vancouver-Edmonton 3x daily Vancouver-Winnipeg 6x weekly Vancouver-Toronto 4x daily Victoria-Vancouver 2x daily Victoria-Calgary 2x daily Victoria-Edmonton 1x daily

ONTARIO

Hamilton-Calgary 4x weekly Kitchener/Waterloo-Calgary 4x weekly London, ON-Toronto 6x weekly Ottawa-Calgary 6x weekly Ottawa-Toronto 4x daily Ottawa-Halifax 2x weekly Thunder Bay-Winnipeg 2x weekly Thunder Bay-Toronto 6x weekly Toronto-Vancouver 4x daily Toronto-Calgary 6x daily Toronto-Edmonton 3x daily Toronto-Regina 3x weekly Toronto-Saskatoon 3x weekly Toronto-Winnipeg 3x daily Toronto-London, ON 6x weekly Toronto-Ottawa 4x daily Toronto-Thunder Bay 4x weekly Toronto-Montreal 4x daily Toronto-Quebec City 4x weekly Toronto-Charlottetown 6x weekly Toronto-Deer Lake 4x weekly Toronto-Fredericton 5x weekly Toronto-Halifax 3x daily Toronto-Moncton 5x weekly Toronto-St. John’s (NL) 1x daily

SASKATCHEWAN AND MANITOBA

Brandon-Calgary 3x weekly Regina-Calgary 3x daily Regina-Edmonton 5x weekly Regina-Toronto 3x weekly Saskatoon-Calgary 3x daily Saskatoon-Edmonton 6x weekly Saskatoon-Winnipeg 2x weekly Saskatoon-Toronto 3x weekly Winnipeg-Vancouver 6x weekly Winnipeg-Calgary 3x daily Winnipeg-Edmonton 6x weekly Winnipeg-Saskatoon 2x weekly Winnipeg-Thunder Bay 2x weekly Winnipeg-Toronto 3x daily

QUEBEC

Montreal-Calgary 6x weekly Montreal-Toronto 4x daily Quebec City-Toronto 4x weekly

ATLANTIC CANADA

Charlottetown-Toronto 6x weekly Deer Lake-Toronto 4x weekly Fredericton-Toronto 5x weekly Halifax-Calgary 1x daily Halifax-Ottawa 2x weekly Halifax-Toronto 3x daily Halifax- St. John’s (NL) 1x daily Halifax-Sydney 2x weekly Moncton-Toronto 5x weekly St. John’s (NL)-Toronto 1x daily St. John’s (NL)-Halifax 1x daily Sydney-Halifax 2x weekly

At this time, the airline is planning on operating the following transborder and international routes from July 16 to September 4, 2020.

Market Planned frequency Calgary – Los Angeles 3x weekly Calgary – Las Vegas 2x weekly Calgary – Atlanta 4x weekly Calgary – London Gatwick 3 weekly effective August 20 Calgary – Paris 2x weekly effective August 20 Vancouver – Los Angeles 3x weekly Toronto – LaGuardia 5x weekly Toronto – Orlando 1x weekly Toronto – Cancun 1x weekly Toronto – Montego Bay 1x weekly

Temporary domestic route suspensions for July 16 – September 4, 2020.

Market Previous frequency Vancouver – Nanaimo 2x daily Vancouver – Comox 1x daily Vancouver – Saskatoon 1x daily Vancouver – Cranbrook 1x daily Vancouver – Ottawa 2x daily Vancouver – Montreal 13x weekly Vancouver – Halifax 6x weekly Kelowna – Victoria 2x daily Calgary – Prince George 1x daily Calgary – London, ON 2x daily Calgary – Quebec City 4x weekly Calgary – Charlottetown 4x weekly Calgary – St. John’s 1x daily Edmonton – Yellowknife 1x daily Edmonton – Ottawa 4x weekly Edmonton – Montreal 3x weekly Edmonton – Halifax 10x weekly Edmonton – St. John’s 4x weekly Winnipeg – Regina 1x daily Winnipeg – Ottawa 1x daily Winnipeg – Montreal 1x daily Winnipeg – Halifax 1x daily Toronto – Victoria 4x weekly Toronto – Kelowna 1x daily Toronto – Sydney 6x weekly Halifax – Montreal 2x daily

