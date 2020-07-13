No tourism in Hawaii until at least September: Governor Ige announcement

No visitors are allowed to the Aloha State without observing a two-week quarantine. This status was now officially extended for August and possibly longer. Pressured by all 4 mayors, by PATA and rebuilding.travel , the Hawaii Governor made this announcement official.

Hotels started to prepare for visitors, and this is will increase the financial damage to the State.

Better safe than sorry is a good decision seen by many, however. Guided by record infections on the US Mainland this is another blow to the travel and tourism industry not only in Hawaii but the United States

The state of Hawaii will delay by at least a month the planned Aug. 1 reopening of Hawaii’s tourism industry with a traveler pre-testing program, Hawaii Governor David Ige has announced today.

eTurboNews predicted this announcement on Friday.