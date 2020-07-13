Heathrow: Government must act faster to protect jobs and unlock growth

COVID-19 continues to weigh on travel demand, with a drop in passenger numbers of over 95% compared to the start of last year’s summer season.

UK government’s quarantine policy for international arrivals directly hit load factors, which immediately fell 10% following its introduction in early June. An exit plan is now more critical than ever, as long-haul flights remain grounded and more jobs continue to be put at risk in an industry crucial to rebuilding the UK economy.

Whilst steps toward travel corridors in July provide some hope for an initial recovery, further pace is needed to move past quarantine. Heathrow urges UK government to act faster on establishing Common International Standards that would allow safer travel to critical trading routes.

Heathrow stands ready to host the UK’s first pilot ‘Test-on-Arrival’ procedure from Collinson and Swissport. The pilot, which is subject to government approval, could allow COVID-negative passengers arriving from higher risk countries to enter the UK without the need to quarantine.

In addition, Heathrow is trialing a number of technologies and processes to keep the airport COVID-secure as travel resumes, including the existing temperature testing trials and exploring the use of UV sanitation to quickly and efficiently disinfect key touch-points in the passenger journey.

Whilst overall cargo tonnage in June was down by over 30% compared with 2019, Heathrow saw a record-breaking day for cargo-only flights on 6th June, with 140 movements in one day.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said:

“Travel corridors were a great first step and now we need to go further to protect jobs and kickstart the economy, by allowing healthy passengers to travel freely between the UK and the rest of the world. We’re ready to pilot a testing system on arrival for passengers from “red” countries as an alternative to quarantine, but even better would be to test passengers before they get on a plane. This requires a Common International Standard for testing, which the UK government could take a global lead in setting up.”

Traffic Summary June 2020

Terminal Passengers

(000s) Jun 2020 % Change Jan to

Jun 2020 % Change Jul 2019 to

Jun 2020 % Change Market UK 20 -95.4 955 -58.9 3,470 -32.3 EU 151 -94.0 4,892 -62.8 19,199 -35.5 Non-EU Europe 26 -94.9 1,124 -59.3 4,054 -34.5 Africa 9 -96.8 809 -53.3 2,590 -32.1 North America 46 -97.4 3,321 -62.7 13,247 -33.8 Latin America 6 -94.8 320 -53.4 1,016 -31.9 Middle East 43 -92.9 1,728 -51.6 5,907 -28.8 Asia / Pacific 49 -94.9 2,283 -59.3 8,154 -35.1 Total 350 -95.2 15,433 -60.2 57,639 -34.0 Air Transport Movements Jun 2020 % Change Jan to

Jun 2020 % Change Jul 2019 to

Jun 2020 % Change Market UK 242 -93.2 9,519 -50.8 30,888 -25.8 EU 1,840 -89.9 46,420 -55.4 151,639 -33.8 Non-EU Europe 413 -88.8 10,437 -52.5 32,018 -32.8 Africa 269 -77.6 4,156 -45.7 11,731 -28.6 North America 1,697 -76.8 21,988 -46.4 64,410 -28.4 Latin America 160 -67.9 1,670 -44.8 4,649 -30.0 Middle East 929 -63.4 9,368 -36.7 25,145 -23.5 Asia / Pacific 1,655 -56.9 13,836 -41.1 37,687 -27.1 Total 7,206 -82.3 117,516 -50.1 358,289 -30.6 Cargo

(Metric Tonnes) Jun 2020 % Change Jan to

Jun 2020 % Change Jul 2019 to

Jun 2020 % Change Market UK 7 -83.6 206 -27.9 507 -28.4 EU 5,251 -34.1 32,100 -32.2 79,123 -27.0 Non-EU Europe 4,278 -9.2 17,272 -38.9 46,017 -26.3 Africa 4,843 -37.9 31,190 -36.0 75,786 -25.9 North America 27,910 -38.7 201,979 -30.8 475,244 -26.9 Latin America 2,473 -43.0 14,952 -46.2 41,505 -31.5 Middle East 18,947 -16.7 102,033 -18.7 235,580 -15.0 Asia / Pacific 25,241 -33.4 150,463 -36.3 380,979 -29.5 Total 88,989 -31.8 552,550 -31.4 1,337,097 -25.8

