Centara offers sneak preview of Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, releases first details of its debut hotel in Cha-Am – Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin.

Opening on July 24, 2020, one week before schedule, the 190-key beachfront resort is poised to become a sought-after choice for travelers seeking a contemporary beachfront escape just 2 hours from Bangkok.

The former Beach Garden Hotel was completely reimagined and underwent a full floor-to-ceiling renovation and now features brand new room types including pool access rooms and spacious sea-view suites.

Families, groups of friends, and couples have a choice of activities at their fingertips, with facilities including two swimming pools complete with fun water slides, children’s pool with water play area, a kids’ club, fitness centre and full-service spa.

To celebrate its opening, Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is offering an introductory offer with rates starting at THB 1,120 net per night, plus 20% off F&B at the resort’s three restaurants and bars.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

