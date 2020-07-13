Digital hygiene label for global hotel industry launched

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the tourism industry hard, almost bringing it to a complete standstill. Hotels, guests, and tour operators throughout the world are now seeking reliable, independent hygiene criteria, in order to have complete peace of mind when booking. The testing and certification provider, German TÜV SÜD, Flowtify, and the travel technology firm, GIATA, are now releasing an audit app that allows hoteliers to attain the “staysafe – hygiene self-assessment” label.

The three cooperating companies have systematically documented relevant hotel industry hygiene criteria and are providing the new label via a multilingual audit app, featuring a checklist individually tailored to the respective hotel. The app automatically informs hoteliers who maintain their hotel information in “GIATA Drive” of their accommodation’s hygiene-relevant facilities and services, such as the pool or restaurant. They can then conduct a convenient, self-assessment using the digital checklist, which must be reconfirmed every month. If they meet the criteria, they can then use the label for 30 days. GIATA automatically assigns the staysafe label to hotel descriptions displayed on tour operators and OTA websites (like CHECK24, Easyjet Holidays, Expedia DE, FTI, Holidaycheck, Kayak, Lastminute, Schauinsland Reisen, Tripadvisor, TUI), GDS’s (like Amadeus, Sabre, Travelport), and search engines – covering in total 21,500 sales channels in 74 countries.

As a constant, standardised assessment tool with a clear evaluation system, the staysafe label, featuring international hotel industry hygiene criteria, is a neutral sector benchmark that inspires confidence among corporate and private customers, as well as sales channels. Jana Friedel, Business Development Hotel Products at GIATA, is confident that “When those making bookings see that hygiene is the top priority in this hotel, they will choose this accommodation rather than another hotel. Hoteliers who regularly conduct and externally communicate these checks have a clear competitive edge.”

In addition to staysafe, GIATA also publishes labels from other providers along with new multilingual hygiene facts, such as contactless check-in/out or information about restricted buffet options.

#rebuildingtravel